Maharashtra CET Cell To Reopen PCM And PCB 2026 Registration Window Tomorrow; Apply Till March 20

MAH–MHT CET 2026: The State Common Entrance Test Cell, Mumbai, has decided to offer a special two-day extension (with late fees) for online registration and application form filling for the MAH - MHT CET (PCM/PCB) CET 2026 until March 20, 2026. Candidates can apply on the official website with an additional late fee of Rs 500 for all categories. The registration process was earlier concluded on February 27, 2026.

The extension was granted after the State CET Cell received numerous requests via in-person visits, emails, and phone calls from candidates, particularly those in rural areas across various districts of Maharashtra who missed the application window. The candidates requested a further extension to avoid potential academic losses, and with consideration of the candidates' future prospects, it was decided to grant a special two-day extension (with late fees).

MAH–MHT CET 2026: Important Dates

Registration Start Date: March 19, 2026

Registration End Date: March 20, 2026 (with an additional late fee of ₹500 for all categories)

Exam Dates:

1st Attempt: April 11 to April 26, 2026

2nd Attempt: May 10 to May 16, 2026

MAH–MHT CET 2026: Mandatory Requirements

To register for the Maharashtra State Common Entrance Test Cell, candidates must have both APAAR and Aadhaar IDs. It is recommended that students who have not yet created their APAAR ID use the DigiLocker portal before completing their registrations. Candidates should also update their Aadhar details, which include their name, address, phone number, date of birth, photo, father's name, and mobile number. Candidates should connect their mobile number to their Aadhaar card.