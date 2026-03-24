Maharashtra CET Cell To Conclude MAH CET Registration Tomorrow; Here’s How To Apply Before Deadline

MAH CET 2026: The Maharashtra State Common Entrance Test Cell will be concluding the registration dates for the Bachelor of Hotel Management & Catering Technology (BHMCT), Bachelor of Business Administration (BBA)/Bachelor of Management Studies (BMS)/Bachelor of Computer Application (BCA)/MBA (Integrated), and MCA (Integrated) tomorrow, i.e., 25th March, on the official website.
The Registration was supposed to conclude on March 18th, but considering the academic interest of the candidates, the dates were extended by the state common entrance test cell.
MAH CET 2026: Important Dates
Online Registration & Application Form Dates:
Start Date: 14 January 2026
End Date: 18 March 2026
Final Extension Period: 19 March to 25 March 2026
CET Examination Dates: 28 April to 30 April 2026
MAH CET 2026: How To Apply
Candidates can follow the steps outlined below to register for the MAH CET 2026.
Step 1: Go to MHT CET's official website, cetcell.mahacet.org.
Step 2: Locate the CET Application link that appears on the homepage.
Step 3: Enter the login information required for registration.
Step 4: Visit DigiLocker and verify your APAAR and Aadhaar IDs.
Step 5: Fill out the MHT CET application form by entering the password and email address.
Step 6: Next, select the exam dates and cities, as well as upload the necessary application documents.
Step 7: Save and print the application form for future use.
MAH CET 2026: Mandatory Requirements
The Maharashtra CET Cell has advised candidates who have not yet generated their APAAR ID to create their account via the DigiLocker portal before completing their registrations.
Candidates should also update their Aadhar card information, which includes their name, address, phone number, date of birth, picture, father's name, and mobile number.