Maharashtra CET Cell Tightens Technical Admissions Rules With Observers, CCTV Monitoring And Merit-Based Allotment | AI

Mumbai: The Maharashtra State Common Entrance Test (CET) Cell has announced a series of measures to ensure transparency in the institution-level admission process for technical education courses for the academic year 2026-27.

The measures will apply to seats remaining vacant after the completion of the Centralised Admission Process (CAP) and institutional quota admissions. The CET Cell has directed colleges to strictly follow the provisions prescribed in the admission information brochure while conducting institution-level rounds.

Under the new measures, observers will be appointed at selected private colleges to oversee the admission process. Principals, directors or senior faculty members from nearby government colleges may be appointed as observers. They will monitor key stages including document verification, preparation of merit lists, fee payment and seat allotment, and submit daily compliance reports to the competent authority.

The CET Cell has also directed colleges to conduct the admission process, particularly document verification and seat allotment, under CCTV surveillance. The video recordings will have to be preserved for the prescribed period and made available to the competent authority if required for inspection, audit or grievance redressal.

Admissions to be strictly merit-based

Colleges have been instructed to conduct institution-level admissions only after all CAP rounds have been completed. Vacant seats are to be allotted strictly on the basis of inter-se merit among eligible applicants.

To ensure that students have access to accurate information, colleges will be required to publish their admission rules, procedures and relevant information on their official websites.

Students may apply directly to the concerned college or submit an institution-level option form through their CAP portal login. Colleges will then have to consider both direct applications and the candidate lists provided by the CET Cell while preparing category-wise official merit lists.

These merit lists must be displayed on the college notice board as well as its official website.

Colleges will also have to maintain daily records of students, parents and relatives who attend the admission process and those whose admissions are confirmed. The daily report is to be submitted to the CET Cell/admission regulatory authority through email.

Once an admission is confirmed, the institution must immediately record it on the official CAP portal and inform the CET Cell.

Warning against agents and misleading information

The CET Cell has cautioned students and parents against agents, intermediaries and private counsellors who claim that they can secure seats before the completion of the CAP rounds.

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Candidates have also been advised to remain cautious of misleading information circulated through social media and private links and to rely on official CET Cell sources for admission-related information.

The CET Cell has said that students can seek assistance through its district-wise Student Assistance Centres across Maharashtra for guidance regarding the admission process.

The cell has further warned that colleges found violating the rules or neglecting the prescribed procedures may face immediate legal and administrative action.

The measures are aimed at making the institution-level admission process for vacant seats more transparent, accountable and merit-based while reducing the scope for irregularities during the final stages of admissions.

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