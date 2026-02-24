 Maharashtra CET Cell Opens Correction Window For MCA, M.HMCT CET 2026-27; Edits Allowed Until February 28
The State Common Entrance Test Cell, Maharashtra, has announced that candidates registered for the MCA and M.HMCT CET 2026-27 examinations will be allowed to correct errors made during the application process. Following multiple requests from students, the CET Cell has decided to provide an online correction window to ensure applicants do not face academic issues due to mistakes in their forms.

Gauri DeekondaUpdated: Tuesday, February 24, 2026, 08:49 PM IST
article-image

Registered candidates who have completed their application and paid the examination fee can edit specific details such as name, date of birth, gender, photograph, and signature during the correction period.

MHT CET 2026: Edit Window Schedule

Candidates have until the end of this period to access their CET portal accounts and make the required changes.

Start Date: 26 February 2026

End Date: 28 February 2026

MHT CET 2026: Details Candidates Can Correct

Given below are the details that candiadtes can edit in the MCA and M.HMCT CET 2026 application form.

Candidate’s Name

Date of Birth

Photograph

Signature

Gender

MHT CET 2026: Steps to make changes

Candidates can check out the steps below to make changes: 

Go to mahacet.org, MAHACET's official website.

On the home page, click on the CET link.

Make changes to the application form after logging into your account.

Click on the submit button.

Save a hard copy of the page for future reference after downloading it.

Official Notification Link 

