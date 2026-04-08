Maharashtra CET Cell Issues MHT CET 2026 PCM Hall Tickets; Exams From April 11

MHT CET 2026 Admit Card: The State Common Entrance Test (CET) Cell, Maharashtra, has made the MHT CET 2026 admit card for the PCM group available on the official website cetcell.mahacet.org.

Candidates taking the exam between April 11 and 20 can access and download their hall tickets by entering the login credentials, such as the registered email ID and password.

Candidates must carry a printout of their final admit card. Before downloading, students must review all of the information provided.

Direct Link To Check Admit Card

MHT CET 2026 Admit Card: How to Download the MHT CET 2026 Admit Card?

Candidates can check out the details regarding the MHT CET 2026 Admit Card below:

Step 1: Go to the official website, cetcell.mahacet.org.

Step 2: Click on the "MHT CET 2026 Admit Card" link.

Step 3: Log in with your email and password.

Step 4: Click 'Get Hall Ticket.'

Step 5: Download and print out.

MHT CET 2026 Admit Card: Details Mentioned on the MHT CET 2026 Admit Card

Candidates can check out the details mentioned on the MHT CET 2026 Admit Card below:

Candidate’s name

Candidate’s roll number

Exam date

Shift timing

Exam centre address

Photograph and signature

MHT CET 2026 Admit Card: Important Instructions

Candidates can check out the important instructions that have to be followed in the examination center:

Follow the instructions given by the invigilators at the exam center.

Do not try to open another window or software on the computer.

Before beginning the test, carefully read all of the on-screen instructions.

Do not attempt to communicate with other candidates during the exam.

Maintain silence in the examination hall.

Any form of unfair means or misconduct may result in the cancellation of the exam.

Use of smart devices, hidden gadgets, or AI tools is strictly prohibited.

Any attempt to cheat with technology will result in immediate disqualification.

Candidates may face future exam bans or legal action.