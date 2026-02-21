Maharashtra CET Cell Gives Final Extension For MAH–MHT CET 2026 (PCM/PCB) And MAH–MBA/MMS CET 2026 Registration; Check Official Notification Here

MHT CET Exam 2026: The State Common Entrance Test Cell has extended the registration for the MAH–MBA/MMS CET 2026 and MAH–MHT CET 2026 (PCM/PCB). Candidates seeking admission to MBA and MMS programs in Maharashtra can register online between the extended dates. The exam will be administered twice, giving candidates an additional opportunity to improve their scores.

The notification has also said that this will be the final extension.

MAH–MHT CET 2026 (PCM/PCB) – Registration and Exam Dates

Online Registration Start Date: 10 January 2026

Online Registration End Date: 24 February 2026

Tentative Exam Dates:

1st Attempt: 11 April 2026 to 26 April 2026

2nd Attempt: 10 May 2026 to 17 May 2026

MAH–MHT CET 2026 (PCM/PCB) – Late Registration (With Additional ₹500 Late Fee)

Late Registration Start Date: 25 February 2026

Late Registration End Date: 27 February 2026

MAH–MBA/MMS CET 2026: Registration & Exam Dates

Online Registration Start Date: 10 January 2026

Online Registration End Date: 25 February 2026

Tentative Exam Dates:

1st Attempt: 06 April 2026 to 08 April 2026

2nd Attempt: 09 May 2026

MHT CET Exam 2026: Mandatory Requirements

The Maharashtra State Common Entrance Test Cell has advised students that in order to register, they must have both APAAR and Aadhaar IDs. Students who have not yet created their APAAR ID are urged to do so through the DigiLocker portal before completing their registrations.

Candidates should also update their Aadhar details, which include their name, address, phone number, date of birth, picture, father's name, and mobile number. Candidates should connect their mobile number to their Aadhar card.