 Maharashtra CET Cell Gives Extension For MAH-BHMCT/BCA/BBA/BBM/BMS CET Registration Until 18 March; Check Official Notification Here
The Maharashtra State Common Entrance Test Cell has extended the registration dates for the Bachelor of Hotel Management & Catering Technology (BHMCT), Bachelor of Business Administration (BBA)/Bachelor of Management Studies (BMS)/Bachelor of Computer Application (BCA)/MBA (Integrated), and MCA (Integrated) from 5th March 2026 to 18th March 2026.

Gauri DeekondaUpdated: Thursday, March 05, 2026, 10:25 AM IST
The Registration was supposed to conclude today but considering the academic interest of the candidates the dates were extended by the state common entrance test cell.

MAH CET 2026: Registration Dates Extended

Exam Name: MAH–BHMCT / BCA / BBA / BBM / BMS CET 2026

Application Form Extension Period: March 5, 2026, to March 18, 2026

MAH CET 2026 : Exam Dates

The tentative exam dates have been shared in the MAH CET 2026 notification:

Tentative CET Examination Date: April 28, 2026, to April 30, 2026

MAH CET Exam 2026: Mandatory Requirements

The Maharashtra State Common Entrance Test Cell has advised students who have not yet generated their APAAR ID are required to create their account via the DigiLocker portal before completing their registrations.

Candidates should also update their Aadhar details, which include their name, address, phone number, date of birth, picture, father's name, and mobile number. Candidates should connect their mobile number to their Aadhar card.

