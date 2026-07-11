Maharashtra CET Cell Extends CAP Registration Deadline For BE/BTech, MBA/MMS Admissions Till July 16 | AI

Mumbai: The Maharashtra State Common Entrance Test (CET) Cell has extended the online registration deadline for the Centralised Admission Process (CAP) for BE/BTech and MBA/MMS programmes for the academic year 2026-27. Eligible candidates can now complete their registration until 5 pm on July 16, giving aspiring engineering and management students additional time to apply.

According to the CET Cell, a total of 2,76,794 students had registered for the two programmes as of July 11, indicating a strong response to the admission process. The CET Cell has appealed to students who appeared for the MAH CET 2026 examinations for BE/BTech and MBA/MMS, conducted in April and May, to complete their CAP registration within the extended deadline.

Candidates Must Upload Documents During Online Registration

Candidates seeking admission to the first year of these programmes must upload scanned copies of the required documents while filling out the online application form. Applicants can choose either the E-Scrutiny mode, under which document verification is carried out online without requiring the candidate to visit a centre, or the Physical Scrutiny mode, which requires candidates to visit their nearest Scrutiny Centre (SC) or Facilitation Centre (FC) for document verification.

The CET Cell has also clarified that candidates who appeared for the MAH CET 2026 examination for BE/BTech or MBA/MMS will not have to pay any registration fee for the admission process. However, applicants under the NRI, OCI, PIO, Children of Indian Workers in Gulf Countries and Foreign National categories will be required to pay the prescribed fee, which will not be refunded once paid.

Revised CAP Admission Schedule Announced

As per the revised admission schedule, online registration and document upload will continue until July 16 at 5 pm, while E-Scrutiny and Physical Scrutiny of applications will be conducted until July 17 at 5 pm. The provisional merit list will be published on July 19, following which candidates can submit grievances, if any, between July 20 and July 22. The final merit list is scheduled to be released on July 24.

Engineering continues to account for the highest number of registrations. So far, 2,28,536 candidates have registered for BE/BTech admissions under the first opportunity, while 48,258 students have registered for MBA/MMS programmes. Overall, the admission process has recorded 2,76,794 registrations across both programmes, and the CET Cell expects the number to increase further before the revised deadline.

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