Maharashtra CET Cell Extends BFA Registration Deadline To July 19 For 2026-27 Centralised Admission Process | Canva

Mumbai: The Maharashtra State Common Entrance Test (CET) Cell has extended the registration deadline for the Centralised Admission Process (CAP) for the four-year Bachelor of Fine Arts (BFA) programme for the 2026-27 academic year. Eligible candidates can now complete their online registration until July 19.

Seven specialisations offered

The extension applies to admissions for BFA specialisations including Painting, Sculpture, Textile Design, Ceramics, Interior Design, Metal Work and Applied Art. The CET Cell has urged candidates who appeared for the Fine Arts CET conducted in April 2026 but are yet to register to utilise the extended deadline.

Registration for the programme began on July 7 and was originally scheduled to conclude on July 14. According to the CET Cell, 1,379 candidates have registered for admissions so far, while 2,585 students** appeared for the Fine Arts CET held on April 12. The examination results were declared on June 8.

Physical verification mandatory

The CET Cell has also reminded applicants that online registration alone will not complete the admission process. Candidates from Maharashtra must visit a designated Physical Scrutiny Centre with original documents for verification and confirmation of their applications. Those who fail to complete physical verification will have their applications rejected and will not be included in either the CAP or non-CAP merit lists. Candidates from outside Maharashtra have been instructed to submit their documents to the CET Cell office in Mumbai either in person or through speed post or courier.

As per the revised schedule, document verification will continue until July 20, excluding July 18 and 19. The provisional merit list will be published on July 21, candidates can submit grievances until July 22, and the final merit list will be released on July 23, 2026.

To get details on exclusive and budget-friendly property deals in Mumbai & surrounding regions, do visit: https://budgetproperties.in/