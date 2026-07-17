Maharashtra CET Cell Extends BE/ B.Tech Registration Deadline To July 19, Releases Full CAP Schedule | Canva

Mumbai: The Maharashtra State Common Entrance Test (CET) Cell has extended the registration deadline for first-year BE/B.Tech admissions for the academic year 2026-27 to July 19, while also releasing the complete admission schedule for the Centralised Admission Process (CAP).

Registration Surge Recorded

According to the CET Cell, online registration for engineering admissions, which began on July 2, will now remain open until 5 pm on July 19. As of July 17, a total of 2,61,669 students have registered for the admission process, surpassing last year's figure of 2,25,443 registrations. The authority has urged all candidates who appeared for the MAH CET 2026 engineering examination to complete their CAP registration within the extended deadline.

The CET Cell has also announced that the engineering admission process will commence with CAP Round 1 on July 28, while the entire admission process, including institute-level admissions, will conclude on September 15, 2026.

Document Verification Options

Students seeking admission are required to upload scanned copies of the necessary documents during online registration and choose either E-Scrutiny or Physical Scrutiny for document verification. Candidates opting for E-Scrutiny can complete verification online without visiting a facilitation centre, while those selecting Physical Scrutiny must report to their designated verification centre for document authentication.

The CET Cell clarified that candidates who appeared for MAH CET 2026 are exempt from paying the registration fee for the admission process. However, candidates belonging to the NRI, OCI, PIO, Children of Indian Workers in Gulf Countries and Foreign National categories will have to pay the prescribed fee, which will not be refunded once submitted.

As per the revised schedule, the provisional merit list will be published on July 22, with students allowed to submit grievances from July 23 to July 25. The final merit list and the CAP Round 1 seat matrix will be released on July 27. Candidates can fill and confirm their option forms for CAP Round 1 between July 28 and July 30, while the Round 1 seat allotment will be announced on August 2. Students allotted seats must confirm their acceptance and complete admission formalities, including document submission and fee payment, between August 3 and August 5.

The CET Cell said that a total of four CAP rounds will be conducted before institute-level admissions begin. Candidates have been advised to regularly visit the official CET Cell website for updated schedules and admission-related notifications.

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