Maharashtra CET Cell Denies Irregularities Amid Merit List Controversy After Congress Leader Sachin Sawant Alleges Discrepancies In Data

Maharashtra CET Cell | File Photo

Maharashtra CET Cell: The controversy intensified after Congress leader and AICC Secretary Sachin Sawant publicly questioned the authenticity of the published merit data, alleging major discrepancies between some students’ academic records and their MHT-CET scores.

The allegations come at a time when competitive examinations across the country are already facing heightened public scrutiny over fairness and transparency.

At the centre of the controversy are claims that certain students who had allegedly performed poorly in their Class 10 and Class 12 board examinations managed to secure a perfect 100 percentile in the MHT-CET examination. Critics have questioned how such sharp academic jumps were possible and have called for greater transparency in the evaluation and ranking process.

Addressing a press conference on May 19, Sawant demanded an independent and transparent inquiry into the matter. He said the alleged discrepancies had raised serious concerns among students, parents and educators, and stressed the need to restore public confidence in the examination system.

Responding to the allegations, the Maharashtra State Common Entrance Test Cell issued an official clarification, categorically denying any wrongdoing or irregularities in the merit list.

The CET Cell maintained that the admission process was “completely transparent” and asserted that “no irregularities or scam have taken place” and that “there are no errors in the 2025 CET merit list”. Officials further stated that the results had been prepared strictly according to established procedures and guidelines.

The controversy has once again sparked debate over the integrity of competitive examinations and the growing demand for stronger accountability and transparency in the admission process.