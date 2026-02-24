Maharashtra CET Cell Closes MAH–MHT CET 2026 Registration Today; Late Registration Fee Window Open Till February 27.

MHT CET Exam 2026: The State Common Entrance Test Cell is all set to close the MAH–MHT CET 2026 (PCM/PCB) extended registration today. Candidates seeking admission to PCM and PCB programs in Maharashtra can register online until today. Earlier the registration extension was given on 20 February 2026.

Additionally, candidates can fill the MHT CET application form by February 27, 2026, by paying a late fee of Rs 500 over their application fee. Both PCM and PCB aspirants must apply before the final date. To apply for admission to participating colleges in Maharashtra for engineering and pharmacy programs, candidates must submit their completed forms and pay the registration fee.

There will be two attempts to take the MHT CET Exam in 2026. The 1st Attempt will be conducted on 11 April, 2026, and the 2nd Attempt will commence on 1 May, 2026. The exam will be administered twice, giving candidates an additional opportunity to improve their scores. The notification has also said that this will be the final extension.

MAH–MHT CET 2026 (PCM/PCB) – Registration Dates

Online Registration Start Date: 10 January 2026

Online Registration End Date: 24 February 2026

Online Registration End Date with Late Fee: 27 February 2026

MAH–MHT CET 2026 (PCM/PCB) – Exam Dates

1st Attempt: 11 April 2026 to 26 April 2026

2nd Attempt: 10 May 2026 to 17 May 2026

MHT CET Exam 2026: How to Apply?

Candidates can check out the steps below to fill out the application form:

Step 1: Go to the official website of MHT CET, cetcell.mahacet.org.

Step 2: Click the CET Application link on the homepage.

Step 3: Enter the required details asked on the register.

Step 4: After that, visit DigiLocker to verify the APAAR and Aadhaar IDs.

Step 5: Fill out the MHT CET application form by entering your password and email address, among other login details.

Step 6: Select the dates, exam cities and upload the required documents.

Step 7: Save the confirmation page to your computer so you can access it for future use.

MHT CET Exam 2026: Mandatory Requirements

The CET Cell has also advised students that in order to register, they must have both APAAR and Aadhaar IDs. Those students who have yet to create their APAAR ID are urged to do so through the DigiLocker portal before completing their registrations.

Candidates should also update their Aadhar details, which include their name, address, phone number, date of birth, picture, father's name, and mobile number. Candidates should connect their mobile number to their Aadhar card.