Maharashtra CET Cell Announces Grievance Window For MAH-MHT CET 2026 PCB exam; Raise Objections From May 13 To May 15

MAH-MHT CET 2026: The State Common Entrance Test Cell, Maharashtra, has released a public notice regarding the MAH-MHT CET 2026 (PCB Group) First Attempt, announcing the schedule for candidates to raise grievances and objections against the question paper and answer key.

Direct Link To Check Notice

MAH-MHT CET 2026: Objection and Grievance Schedule

As per the official notice, candidates will be able to view the question papers, responses, and answer keys and submit objections from May 13, 2026, to May 15, 2026

MAH-MHT CET 2026: How to Raise Objections

Candidates who find any discrepancy in the exam questions can submit their objections through their login portal within the given timeline. Each objection must be submitted individually as per the official procedure.

MAH-MHT CET 2026: Objection Fee

A fee of ₹1,000 per objection is applicable. The payment must be made online through the candidate portal at the time of submitting the grievance.

MAH-MHT CET 2026: Tracking Facility

The CET Cell has also provided an “Objection Tracking” feature in the candidate login portal. This allows students to track the status of their submitted grievances under the “Grievance/Objection Tracking” section.

Candidates are advised to strictly follow the deadline and guidelines to ensure their objections are considered for review.