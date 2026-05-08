Maharashtra Board SSC Result 2026: Official Website Down? Here Are Alternate Ways To Check Class 10 Scores

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Maharashtra Board SSC Result 2026: The Maharashtra Board's SSC Result 2026 is all set to announced at 1:00 PM today. The class 10 results for 2026 will be made available on mahahsscboard.in by the MSBSHSE. The Maharashtra SSC results for 2026 will be announced at a press conference at 11 a.m. The Maharashtra State Board results are available to students who register up with the required data.

Maharashtra's official websites, like mahresult.nic.in and mahahsscboard, may experiencing heavy traffic. For certain users, it could become sluggish or unresponsive. Students should not fear in these circumstances; instead, they can verify their SSC results 2026 Maharashtra Board via other portals.

Maharashtra Board SSC Result 2026: Important date and time

Maharashtra SSC Board Result 2026 Date: May 8, 2026

Maharashtra SSC Board Result 2026 Time: 1:00 PM

Maharashtra Board SSC Result 2026: Steps to check the result via Digilocker

Step 1: Go to the official DigiLocker website or use the DigiLocker app.

Step 2: Enter your registered mobile number or other login information to log in.

Step 3: Click the Maharashtra SSC Result 2026 link on the homepage.

Step 4: Enter the necessary information, including your roll number or any additional credentials that are requested.

Step 5: Enter the data to see your outcome.

Step 6: The screen will display your digital marksheet.

Step 7: Download the file and store it for later.

Maharashtra Board SSC Result 2026: Steps to check the result via UMANG app

Step 1: On your phone, launch the UMANG app.

Step 2: Enter your registered mobile number to log in. Please finish the signup process if you are a new user.

Step 3: Locate the Maharashtra SSC Result 2026 using the search bar.

Step 4: From the list of services, choose the appropriate result link.

Step 5: Enter your roll number and any further information that is needed.

Step 6: Enter the data to see your outcome.

Step 7: Save or download the digital marksheet for later use.

Maharashtra Board SSC Result 2026: Details Mentioned

Students should carefully double-check every information on the Maharashtra SSC 2026 online marksheet after downloading it. Verification is necessary for important details such the student's name, parents' names, school name, roll number, grades or pass/fail status, and the marks earned in each subject. Students should get in touch with their individual institutions right away if they discover any inconsistencies or inaccurate information.

Maharashtra Board SSC Result 2026: What’s next?

After the Maharashtra SSC Result 2026 is announced, the official website will have the URL to see the individual marksheets. Examinees must use their mother's first name and roll number while downloading their marksheets. Soon after, applications for extra tests, revaluation, and photocopies of answer sheets will be posted on the website.