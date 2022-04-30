Maharashtra Board SSC, HSC Results 2022 date: Here's when MSHSEB Class 10, 12 results will be released @ mahresult.nic.in

Maharashtra Board SSC, HSC Results 2022: The Maharashtra Class 10th and 12th board results are predicted to be out soon by the Maharashtra Secondary and Higher Secondary Education Board (MSHSEB).

All the candidates who are eagerly waiting for the Maharashtra SSC or Class 10 and HSC or Class 12 board results 2022 are advised to a check on the official website -- mahresult.nic.in

Published on: Saturday, April 30, 2022, 01:16 PM IST