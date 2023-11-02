 Maharashtra Board Releases Revised Exam Schedules For SSC And HSC 2024; Check here
Maharashtra Board announces revised 2024 SSC and HSC exam schedules. Official schedules on mahahsc.in.

FPJ Education DeskUpdated: Thursday, November 02, 2023, 05:07 PM IST
Maharashtra Board SSC HSC Supplementary Exams 2024 revised schedule out | Representational Image

The Maharashtra State Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education (MSBSHSE) has recently released the revised time table for the 2024 SSC (Secondary School Certificate) and HSC (Higher Secondary Certificate) board exams. The official announcement can be found on the MBSHSE’s website, mahahsc.in, which provides the updated timetables for both class 10 and class 12 students.

SSC Board Exam Details

According to the new schedule, the Class 10 board exams are set to commence on March 1, 2024, and will continue until March 26, 2024. Notable among the changes is the rescheduled Class 10 mathematics exam, now slated for March 13, two days later than previously planned.

The SSC board exams for class 10 will be held in two shifts, with morning sessions running from 11 am to 2 pm or 11 am to 1 pm, depending on the subject. Meanwhile, the evening shift will take place from 3 pm to 6 pm, providing students with options to suit their preferences.

HSC Board Exam Details

For class 12 HSC students, the board exams are scheduled to commence on February 21, 2024, and will conclude on March 19, 2024. Regardless of their chosen stream, all students will commence the examinations with an English paper and finish with a sociology paper. Just like the class 10 exams, class 12 board exams will also be held in two shifts, offering morning sessions from 11 am to 2 pm and evening sessions from 3 pm to 6 pm.

The exams will cover all three streams - Arts, Science, and Commerce - along with vocational courses as per the schedule provided. This updated timetable aims to ensure a smooth and organized examination process for the students.

Download the timetables

SSC Exam 2024 Timetable

HSC Exam 2024 (General and Bifocal) Timetable

HSC (Vocational) Exam 2024 Timetable

