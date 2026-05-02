Maharashtra Board HSC Result 2026: List Of Websites To Access Class 12 Scores

Maharashtra Board HSC Result 2026: The Maharashtra State Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education (MSBSHSE) is all set to announce HSC Result 2026 Maharashtra Board tomorrow (May 2) at 12 noon. The press conference will begin at 11 am at the Board’s office in Pune where the examination details will be shared. Following this, HSC result link 2026 Maharashtra Board will be activated at 12 noon. 12th result 2026 Maharashtra Board will be announced for more than 15,32,487 lakh students at mahahsscboard.in and hscresult.mahahsscboard.in. Besides the board’s website, the result can also be downloaded from Digilocker and SMS.

Maharashtra HSC exam 2026 was conducted from February 10 to March 11, 2026. The practical exams were held from January 23 to February 9.

Maharashtra Board HSC Result 2026: Official website to check the result

HSC result link 2026 Maharashtra Board will be made available on the following websites.

• mahahsscboard.in

• hscresult.mahahsscboard.in

• maharesult.nic.in

Maharashtra Board HSC Result 2026: Steps to check the result online

Step 1: Go to mahresult.nic.in or mahahsscboard.in, the official websites.

Step 2: Enter the mother's first name and roll number accurately.

Step 3: Enter the information to see the outcome screen.

Step 4: Save the draft marksheet copy after downloading it.

Maharashtra Board HSC Result 2026: Details mentioned on marksheet

After downloading the marksheet, students should carefully check all the details mentioned on it. This includes the candidate’s name, mother’s name, name of the board, class, subjects, college code, marks obtained, total marks, grade, and qualifying status. If any discrepancy or incorrect information is found, students are advised to immediately contact their respective schools for correction.

Maharashtra Board HSC Result 2026: Marksheet format

A new marksheet and certificate format has been implemented by the board. The two documents will be combined into one. Additionally, it will include student photos and a QR code for quick verification via the official State Board app.

Maharashtra Board HSC Result 2026: What’s next?

Students can request re-evaluation, photocopying of their answer sheets, and mark verification after the results are announced. Online applications are available from May 3 to May 17, 2026, for the purpose of getting photocopies of answer sheets and verifying marks. Students must get a photocopy of their answer sheet in order to apply for the re-evaluation process.