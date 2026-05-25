Maharashtra Board Begins Offline Distribution Of HSC Marksheet 2026 And Certificates From Today; Check Official Notice Here

Maharashtra HSC Marksheet 2026: As per a notice released by the Maharashtra State Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education, Pune, the board will begin distributing original Class 12 mark sheets and related documents today for students who appeared in the Higher Secondary Certificate (HSC) examination held in February-March 2026.

According to the official notification, the divisional boards will distribute the documents to recognised higher secondary schools and junior colleges at 11 am on May 25. Schools and junior colleges can issue these documents to students from 3 pm the same day.

The Maharashtra HSC results 2026 were declared on May 2, 2026. The board begins offline distribution of original academic documents through its nine divisional boards, such as Pune, Nagpur, Mumbai, Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar, Nashik, Kolhapur, Latur, Amravati, and Konkan.

Direct Link To Check Notice

Maharashtra HSC Marksheet 2026: Documents To Be Distributed

Students who appeared for the Maharashtra HSC examination 2026 will receive the following documents:

Maharashtra HSC mark sheet

Passing certificate

Migration certificate

Detailed school records showing subject-wise marks

Maharashtra HSC Marksheet 2026: Official Distribution Schedule

As per the official notice, the board has instructed all principals, students, and parents concerned to note the distribution schedule and complete the collection process through their respective higher secondary schools and junior colleges.

Documents supplied to schools/junior colleges: May 25, 2026, at 11:00 AM

Distribution to students begins: May 25, 2026, from 3:00 PM onwards