Maharashtra Board Announces SSC, HSC Exam Dates For 2027; Class 12 Exams From February 8, Class 10 From March 1

Maharashtra Board has released the broad 2027 examination schedule for SSC and HSC students across its nine divisional offices | AI Generated Representational Image

Mumbai, September 17, 2026: The Maharashtra State Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education has announced the dates for the Class 10 Secondary School Certificate (SSC) and Class 12 Higher Secondary Certificate (HSC) examinations to be conducted in February–March 2027.

Class 12 Exams From February 8

According to the schedule, the written examinations for Class 12 students will be held from February 8 to March 16, 2027. The Class 10 written examinations will take place from March 1 to March 11, 2027.

The practical, oral, grade and internal assessment examinations for Class 12 will be conducted from January 20 to February 6, 2027. For Class 10 students, these assessments will be held between January 28 and February 13, 2027.

Schedule Covers Nine Divisions

The schedule will apply to students registered under the board’s nine divisional offices in Pune, Nagpur, Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar, Mumbai, Kolhapur, Amravati, Nashik, Latur and Konkan.

The board said the dates had been announced in advance to help schools and junior colleges plan their academic schedules and enable students to prepare for the examinations without unnecessary stress.

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Detailed Timetable To Follow

A detailed subject-wise timetable for the written, practical, oral and internal assessment examinations will be released separately on the board’s official website, it added.

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