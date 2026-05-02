Maharashtra Board 12th Result 2026: How To Check HSC Marks Through SMS & App

Maharashtra Board HSC Result 2026: The Maharashtra State Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education (MSBSHSE) will declare the HSC Result 2026 Maharashtra Board today.The examination specifics will be revealed at the press conference, which will start at 11 a.m. at the Board's Pune office.By 12 p.m., the Maharashtra Board link for the 12th result 2026 will be active at hscresult.mkel.org and mahahsscboard.in. Students can access their results via apps and SMS. The admission card should be kept close at hand.

Maharashtra Board HSC Result 2026: Steps to check the result via SMS

Step 1: Open a new SMS on your phone by opening the messaging app.

Step 2: Correctly insert your hall ticket number in the message field after typing MHHSC and a space.

Step 3: Verify the information again to make sure the hall ticket number is correct.

Step 4: Text 57766.

Step 5: Your Maharashtra HSC Result 2026 information will be sent to you by SMS on the same number shortly

Maharashtra Board HSC Result 2026: Steps to check the result via UMANG App

Step 1: On your phone, then open the the UMANG app.

Step 2: Locate Maharashtra Board services using the search bar

Step 3: Select the HSC Result 2026 option.

Step 4: Carefully enter the necessary login information.

Step 5: After the outcome is displayed, you can examine it and save a duplicate for further use.

Maharashtra Board HSC Result 2026: Details Mentioned on Scorecard

Along with the grades earned in each subject, the marksheet will contain crucial information including the student's name and roll number. Additionally, it will display the total score, the division or grade attained, and if the student passed the test.

Maharashtra Board HSC Result 2026: Marksheet format

A new marksheet and certificate format has been implemented by the board. The two documents will be combined into one. Additionally, it will include student photos and a QR code for quick verification via the official State Board app.