Maharashtra Board 10th Result 2026: SSC Scores Today At 1 PM; Official Websites To Check MSBSHSE Class 10 Result

Maharashtra Board 10th Result 2026: The Maharashtra Board's SSC Result 2026 will be declared today at 1:00 PM. The MSBSHSE will release the class 10th results for 2026 on mahahsscboard.in. At 11 a.m., a press conference will be held to announce the Maharashtra SSC results for 2026. Students who log in with the necessary information can get the Maharashtra State Board results. Students can use Digilocker or SMS to view the Maharashtra SSC results for 2026. The 2026 SSC Maharashtra exam was place between February 20 and March 18.

Maharashtra Board 10th Result 2026: Important date and time

Maharashtra SSC Board Result 2026 Date: May 8, 2026

Maharashtra SSC Board Result 2026 Time: 1:00 PM

Maharashtra Board 10th Result 2026: Official website to check the result

mahresult.nic.in

results.nic.in

mahahsc.in

mahahsscboard.in

Maharashtra Board 10th Result 2026: Steps to check the result online

The steps to download the Maharashtra SSC 2026 results are shown below:

Step 1: Go to the Board's websites at sscresult.mahahsscboard.in and mahahsscboard.in.

Step 2: Select the link for the Maharashtra Board's 2026 SSC results.

Step 3: Type the mother's first name and roll number.

Step 4: The Maharashtra Board's SSC 10th results for 2026 will appear on the screen.

Step 5: Save it after downloading it.

Maharashtra Board 10th Result 2026: Steps to check the result via Digilocker

Step 1: Open the DigiLocker app or visit the official DigiLocker website.

Step 2: Sign in using your registered mobile number or other login credentials.

Step 3: On the homepage, select the Maharashtra SSC Result 2026 link.

Step 4: vEnter the required details, such as your roll number or other asked credentials.

Step 5: Submit the information to view your result.

Step 6: Your digital marksheet will appear on the screen.

Step 7: Download and save a copy for future use.

Maharashtra Board 10th Result 2026: Steps to check the result via UMANG app

Step 1: Open the UMANG app on your phone.

Step 2: Log in using your registered mobile number. If you are a new user, complete the registration first.

Step 3: Use the search bar to find Maharashtra SSC Result 2026.

Step 4: Select the relevant result link from the list of services.

Step 5: Enter your roll number and any other required details.

Step 6: Submit the information to view your result.

Step 7: Download or save the digital marksheet for future reference.

Maharashtra Board 10th Result 2026: Details Mentioned

After downloading the Maharashtra SSC 2026 online marksheet, students should carefully cross-check all the details mentioned on it. Important information such as the student’s name, father’s name, mother’s name, school name, roll number, marks obtained in each subject, total marks, and grade or pass/fail status should be verified. If any discrepancy or incorrect information is found, students should immediately contact their respective schools for correction.

Maharashtra Board 10th Result 2026: Passing Marks

To pass the 2026 Class 10 exam, students must receive at least 33% in each subject and overall. The requirements for passing are still the same as they were in prior years. Each paper is worth 100 points, with 20 points set aside for internal assessment tasks and 80 points for theory exams.

Maharashtra Board 10th Result 2026: Answer sheet

Students have the opportunity to apply for copy of their answer sheets following the announcement of the board results. Candidates can submit their applications for marksheet verifications based on these documents.

Maharashtra Board 10th Result 2026: What’s next?

The URL to view the individual marksheets will be accessible on the official website following the announcement of the Maharashtra SSC Result 2026. Examinees must download their marksheets using their mother's first name and roll number. Applications for answer sheet photocopies, revaluation, and additional tests will be made available on the website shortly after.

Maharashtra Board 10th Result 2026: Supplementary exam details

For those who did not pass the initial exam, the Maharashtra Board administers further exams. Applicants may use the website's link to submit their applications for the additional tests. Soon after the results are revealed, the application process will start.