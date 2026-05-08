Maharashtra Board 10th Result 2026 Live: Result Link Active NOW At mahahsscboard.in; Direct Link Here

Maharashtra Board 10th Result 2026: The Maharashtra State Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education (MSBSHSE) has announced the Maharashtra SSC Result 2026 through a press conference, and the result link is now active. Candidates can check their Class 10 scorecards online at mahahsscboard.in using their roll or seat number along with their mother’s first name from 11:30 am onwards.

Students can also access their results via SMS or DigiLocker. The Maharashtra SSC 2026 exams were conducted between February 20 and March 18.

Direct link to check the result

Maharashtra Board 10th Result 2026: Official website to check the result

mahresult.nic.in

results.nic.in

mahahsc.in

mahahsscboard.in

Maharashtra Board 10th Result 2026: Steps to check the result online

Step 1: Visit the Board's websites at mahahsscboard.in and sscresult.mahahsscboard.in.

Step 2: Click the link to view the Maharashtra Board's 2026 SSC results.

Step 3: Enter the mother's roll number and first name.

Step 4: The SSC 10th results for 2026 from the Maharashtra Board will show up on the screen.

Step 5: After downloading it, save it.

Maharashtra Board 10th Result 2026: Details Mentioned

Maharashtra SSC 2026 Marksheet: Key Details to Verify

Students should carefully check all details after downloading the marksheet:

Verify the student’s name

Check parents’ names carefully

Confirm school name mentioned on the marksheet

Ensure roll number is correct

Check grades or pass/fail status

Verify subject-wise marks

Note: In case of any error or mismatch, contact the respective school immediately