Maharashtra Board 10th Result 2026 Declared; Scorecard Link To Be Active At 11:30 AM

Maharashtra Board 10th Result 2026: The Maharashtra State Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education (MSBSHSE) has declared the Maharashtra SSC Result 2026 through press conference. Students will be able to access their Class 10 scorecards using their roll or seat number along with their mother’s first name at 11:30 am on mahahsscboard.in.

Students can use Digilocker or SMS to view the Maharashtra SSC results for 2026. The 2026 SSC Maharashtra exam was place between February 20 and March 18.

Maharashtra Board 10th Result 2026: Official website to check the result

mahresult.nic.in

results.nic.in

mahahsc.in

mahahsscboard.in

Maharashtra Board 10th Result 2026: Steps to check the result online

Step 1: Visit the Board's websites at mahahsscboard.in and sscresult.mahahsscboard.in.

Step 2: Click the link to view the Maharashtra Board's 2026 SSC results.

Step 3: Enter the mother's roll number and first name.

Step 4: The SSC 10th results for 2026 from the Maharashtra Board will show up on the screen.

Step 5: After downloading it, save it.

Maharashtra Board 10th Result 2026: Steps to check the result via Digilocker

Step 1: Go to the official DigiLocker website or use the DigiLocker app.

Step 2: Enter your registered mobile number or other login information to log in.

Step 3: Click the Maharashtra SSC Result 2026 link on the homepage.

Step 4: Enter the necessary information, including your roll number or any additional credentials that are requested.

Step 5: Enter the data to see your outcome.

Step 6: Your digital marksheet will appear on the screen.

Step 7: Download the file and store it for later.

Maharashtra Board 10th Result 2026: Steps to check the result via UMANG app

Step 1: On your phone, launch the UMANG app.

Step 2: Enter your registered mobile number to log in. Please finish the signup process if you are a new user.

Step 3: Locate the Maharashtra SSC Result 2026 using the search bar.

Step 4: From the list of services, choose the appropriate result link.

Step 5: Enter your roll number and any further information that is needed.

Step 6: Enter the data to see your outcome.

Step 7: Save or download the digital marksheet for later use.

Maharashtra Board 10th Result 2026: Details Mentioned

Students should carefully double-check every information on the Maharashtra SSC 2026 online marksheet after downloading it. Verification is necessary for important details such the student's name, parents' names, school name, roll number, grades or pass/fail status, and the marks earned in each subject. Students should get in touch with their individual institutions right once if they discover any inconsistencies or inaccurate information.

Maharashtra Board 10th Result 2026: Passing Marks

Students must score at least 33% in each subject and overall to pass the 2026 Class 10 exam. The prerequisites for passing remain same from previous years. Each paper is worth 100 marks, of which 80 are for theory tests and 20 are for internal evaluation assignments