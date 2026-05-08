Maharashtra Board 10th Result 2026 Check: How To View SSC Scores Via SMS & UMANG App

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Maharashtra Board 10th Result 2026: The Maharashtra State Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education will announce the HSC Result 2026 today at 11 a.m. via several channels, ensuring access for lakhs of students. After the result link is unlocked, candidates who took the Class 12 exams will be able to view their results both online at 1:00 pm and via mobile-based services.

The results will be made available on the board's official websites and digital channels, such as UMANG and DigiLocker. If there is a lot of traffic on websites during peak hours, students can also use SMS services to retrieve their scores.

Maharashtra Board 10th Result 2026: Alternative ways to check the result

SMS

UMANG App

Digilocker

Maharashtra Board 10th Result 2026: Steps to check the result via SMS

Step 1: Open the SMS app on your mobile phone

Step 2: Type the message in this format: MHHSC

Step 3: Make sure you enter your correct seat number as given on your admit card

Step 4: Send the message to 57766

Step 5: Wait for a reply SMS from the board

Step 6: Your SSC result/qualifying status will be displayed in the reply message

Step 7: You can save the SMS for future reference as well.

Maharashtra Board 10th Result 2026: Steps to check the result via the UMANG app

Step 1: Open the UMANG mobile application.

Step 2: Enter your registered mobile number to log in. Please finish the signup process if you are a new user.

Step 3: Locate the Maharashtra SSC Result 2026 using the search bar.

Step 4: From the list of services, choose the appropriate result link.

Step 5: Enter your roll number and any further information that is needed.

Step 6: Enter the data to see your outcome.

Step 7: Save or download the digital marksheet for later use.

Maharashtra Board 10th Result 2026: Steps to check the result via Digilocker

Step 1: Go to the official DigiLocker website or use the DigiLocker app.

Step 2: Enter your registered mobile number or other login information to log in.

Step 3: Click the Maharashtra SSC Result 2026 link on the homepage.

Step 4: Enter the necessary information, including your roll number or any additional credentials that are requested.

Step 5: Enter the data to see your outcome.

Step 6: The screen will display your digital marksheet.

Step 7: Download the file and store it for later.

Maharashtra Board 10th Result 2026: Details Mentioned

Students should carefully double-check every information on the Maharashtra SSC 2026 online marksheet after downloading it. Verification is necessary for important details such the student's name, parents' names, school name, roll number, grades or pass/fail status, and the marks earned in each subject. Students should get in touch with their individual institutions right once if they discover any inconsistencies or inaccurate information.

Maharashtra Board 10th Result 2026: Passing Marks

Students must score at least 33% in each subject and overall to pass the 2026 Class 10 exam. The prerequisites for passing remain same from previous years. Each paper is worth 100 marks, of which 80 are for theory tests and 20 are for internal evaluation assignments.