Maharashtra BA Civil Services Exam: Students Pay ₹300 To Access Phones During Exams | Video Goes Viral

Chandrapur: A shocking viral video of alleged exam malpractice has surfaced from Chandrapur district in Maharashtra, where B.A. Civil Services students were reportedly allowed to use mobile phones for cheating during an examination after paying ₹300 each.

The incident is said to have taken place on April 22 at Sarvodaya College, located in Mul and affiliated with Kavikulaguru Kalidas Sanskrit University, as per the NDTV report. Videos circulating on social media allegedly show students openly using mobile phones inside the examination hall to search for answers online.

🚨 A shocking incident was reported in Chandrapur, where B.A. Civil Services students were caught cheating in an exam using mobile phones in exchange for ₹300. (NDTV) pic.twitter.com/XdGplPrOzG — Indian Tech & Infra (@IndianTechGuide) April 24, 2026

As per the NDTV report, around 400 students were appearing for the examination under reportedly poor conditions, with three students sharing a single bench and some even sitting on the floor to write their papers. Reportedly, basic facilities such as toilets were also lacking at the centre.

Students reportedly protesting outside the exam center have leveled serious allegations that the college administration by stating that the college is extorting 300 rupees from each student. In exchange, they are given complete freedom to use mobile devices during the civil services exam.

According to the NDTV report, the students who refused to pay and wanted to take the exam on their own merit were the ones who spoke out against this corruption and exposed it.

What did the Netizens say?

The video, after going viral on social media, has triggered strong reactions online.

That’s troubling, especially when civil services are meant to represent public trust.



If true, the issue isn’t just cheating in Chandrapur, it raises deeper questions about ethics before entering governance. https://t.co/tnoXQiovwA — Jaideep Parashar (@jaideepparasha7) April 24, 2026

One user raised concerns, stating that, “It's troubling, especially when civil services are meant to represent public trust. If true, the issue isn’t just cheating in Chandrapur; it raises deeper questions about ethics before entering governance.”

India is a such UPSC paglu country that it has B.A in Civil Services to prepare students for becoming future babus https://t.co/KD79e7Ppc2 — Lord Immy Kant (@KantInEastt) April 24, 2026

Another user stated that, “India is such a UPSC paglu country that it has a B.A. in Civil Services to prepare students for becoming future babus.”

Funny how “Bihar” is always in bold,

but suddenly it’s just “Chandrapur” now.



Spell it out-Maharashtra.

Or stop acting like an unbiased page.



Parathi admin detected 🚨 https://t.co/PpODUCF2k3 — Bihar Wallah (@BR_wallah) April 24, 2026

Another user questioned why Bihar is always in bold and not Maharashtra: “Funny how 'Bihar' is always in bold, but suddenly it’s just 'Chandrapur' now. Spell it out: Maharashtra. Or stop acting like an unbiased page. Parathi admin detected."

The incident has also raised concerns, particularly because it involved students studying the Civil Services, a field associated with public trust and governance.