Maharashtra Agriculture CAP Round 1: 10,871 Students Get UG Course Allotments, 3,147 Secure First Choice Colleges | AI

Mumbai: A total of 10,871 students have been allotted seats in various undergraduate agriculture courses in Maharashtra in the first round of the Centralised Admission Process (CAP) for the academic year 2026-27.

Over 18,000 Students Complete Preference Filling For First Round

The first CAP allotment list for nine professional degree courses offered by the state's four agricultural universities was announced by the Maharashtra State Common Entrance Test (CET) Cell on Monday. Of the 18,993 students who had filled in their college preferences, 10,871 students have secured admission opportunities in colleges according to their preference order. Of these, 3,147 students have been allotted their first-choice college and their admissions have been auto-frozen.

Students whose first-choice college has been allotted are required to take admission in the allotted college. If they decline the admission, they will not be eligible to participate in the second or third CAP rounds and will instead have to participate in subsequent CAP or institutional rounds.

23,803 Students Registered For Agriculture Admissions

A total of 23,803 students had registered for admission to agriculture courses. However, only 18,993 students filled in their college preferences within the stipulated deadline and were considered for the first CAP round.

Among the four agricultural universities, Mahatma Phule Krishi Vidyapeeth, Rahuri, and its affiliated colleges received the highest number of allotments at 4,700. Vasantrao Naik Marathwada Krishi Vidyapeeth, Parbhani, received 2,968 allotments, followed by Dr Panjabrao Deshmukh Krishi Vidyapeeth, Akola, with 2,469 and Dr Balasaheb Sawant Konkan Krishi Vidyapeeth, Dapoli, with 734 allotments.

Students To Report Between August 17 And August 19 For Verification

Students allotted colleges in the first round are required to report to their respective colleges between August 17 and August 19 for document verification. After the college verifies the documents, students must log in to their accounts, pay the Rs 1,000 admission acceptance fee and select either the 'Freeze' or 'Float' option. The seats available for the second round will be announced on August 20.

The nine four-year professional degree courses include B.Sc. (Hons.) Agriculture, B.Tech. Food Technology, B.Sc. (Hons.) Horticulture, B.Tech. Biotechnology, B.Sc. (Hons.) Agri-Business Management, B.Tech. Agricultural Engineering, B.Sc. (Hons.) Forestry, B.Sc. (Hons.) Community Science and B.F.Sc. Fishery Science.

B.Sc. (Hons.) Agriculture accounted for the largest number of allotments at 7,878, followed by B.Tech. Food Technology with 862, B.Sc. (Hons.) Horticulture with 559 and B.Tech. Biotechnology with 553. The remaining allotments included 495 seats in Agri-Business Management, 414 in Agricultural Engineering, 53 in Forestry, 33 in Community Science and 24 in Fishery Science.

According to the CET Cell, 201 agriculture colleges across the state have a combined first-year intake capacity of 17,976 students.

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