MAHA TET 2026 Registration Ends Today At mahatet.in; Check Fees, Dates & Steps

MAHA TET 2026 Registration: The MAHA TET 2026 application process will close today, April 16, 2026. Candidates who wish to take the Maharashtra Teacher Eligibility Test must complete their registration on the official website, mahatet.in, by the deadline. The application window opened on March 27, 2026.

The MAHA TET 2026 exam is scheduled to take place on June 21, 2026. The exam will be administered in two shifts on the same day. Paper 1 will be held from 10:30 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. and Paper 2 from 2:30 to 5:00 p.m.

Direct Link To Apply

MAHA TET 2026 Registration: Important Dates

Last Date to Apply: April 16, 2026

Teacher Eligibility Test (TET) Paper 1 – June 21, 2026,

Teacher Eligibility Test (TET) Paper 2 – June 21, 2026

MAHA TET 2026 Registration: Exam Timings

Paper 1: 10:30 AM to 1:00 PM

Paper 2: 2:30 PM to 5:00 PM

MAHA TET 2026 Registration: How to Apply for MAHA TET 2026

Candidates can follow the steps below to complete the application process:

Visit the official website at mahatet.in.

Click on the "New Registration" link.

Enter the necessary information, such as name, date of birth, contact information, and address.

Submit the registration form.

Take down the generated registration ID and password.

Log in with the cryourntials and fill out the application form.Log in with the cryourntials and fill out the application form.

Upload a scanned photo and signature.

To avoid errors, candidates should carefully verify all details before submitting their final application.

MAHA TET 2026 Registration: Application Fee

The application fee varies based on category and number of papers selected:

General/OBC/EWS:

One Paper: ₹1000

Two Papers: ₹1200

SC/ST/Divyang Candidates:

One Paper: ₹700

Two Papers: ₹900

Candidates must ensure successful payment of the application fee in order for their form to be accepted.

MAHA TET 2026 Registration: Eligibility & Important Instructions

Applicants should ensure that they meet the eligibility requirements before applying. Only those who meet the requirements will be permitted to sit for the exam. Candidates must have all necessary documents ready when filling out the form.

Since today is the deadline, candidates are strongly advised to complete the application process well in advance to avoid last-minute technical issues or delays.