MAHA TET 2026 Admit Card Released At mahatet.in; Download Hall Ticket For June 28 Exam

MAHA TET Admit Card 2026: Maharashtra State Examination Council (MSCE), Pune has released the MAHA TET 2026 Admit Card on the official website, mahatet.in. Candidates who have registered for Maharashtra Teacher Eligibility Test (MAHA TET) can now download their hall tickets using their login credentials. The examination is to be held on June 28, 2026.

The MAHA TET is a state-level eligibility test for candidates aspiring to become teachers in the primary and upper primary schools in Maharashtra state. There are two papers in the exam. Paper 1 is for those candidates who are going to teach Classes 1 to 5 and Paper 2 is for Classes 6 to 8.

Direct Link To Access Admit Card

MAHA TET 2026 Admit Card: How to Download

Candidates can download their MAHA TET hall ticket by following the steps outlined below:

Step 1: Visit the official website at mahatet. in.

Step 2: Click on the admit card download link located in the Important Notice section.

Step 3: Enter your login ID, password, and captcha code.

Step 4: Click the Login button.

Step 5: The admit card will display on the screen.

Step 6: Download and save the PDF.

Step 7: Take a printout for future reference.

MAHA TET 2026 Admit Card: Details Mentioned on Hall Ticket

Candidates should carefully verify the following details mentioned on the admit card:

Candidate’s name

Roll number

Date of birth

Photograph and signature

Subject applied for

Gender

Exam date and shift timing

Reporting time

Examination centre name and address

In case of any discrepancy, candidates should immediately contact the examination authorities.

MAHA TET 2026 Exam Schedule

Paper 1 (Classes 1 to 5)

Exam Time: 10:30 AM to 1:00 PM

Paper 2 (Classes 6 to 8)

Exam Time: 2:30 PM to 5:00 PM

Exam Date: June 28, 2026

Mode: Conducted in two shifts on the same day.

Paper 1 is for candidates aspiring to teach Classes 1 to 5.

Paper 2 is for candidates aspiring to teach Classes 6 to 8.

Candidates are advised to report to their allotted examination centres at least 30 to 45 minutes before the reporting time mentioned on the admit card.

MAHA TET 2026 Admit Card: Documents Required on Exam Day

Candidates must bring the following documents to the exam centre:

Printed copy of the MAHA TET 2026 admission card

Original photo ID proof (Aadhaar card, PAN card, voter ID, passport, or driver's licence)

Two passport-sized photographs.

Candidates who do not have a valid admit card and photo ID will be unable to take the exam.

MAHA TET 2026 Admit Card: Exam Pattern

Both Paper 1 and Paper 2 will consist of 150 multiple-choice questions carrying one mark each. The duration of each paper will be two hours and 30 minutes. There will be no negative marking.

Paper 1 (Classes 1 to 5)

Child Development and Pedagogy – 30 marks

Language I – 30 marks

Language II – 30 marks

Mathematics – 30 marks

Environmental Studies – 30 marks

Paper 2 (Classes 6 to 8)

Child Development and Pedagogy – 30 marks

Language I – 30 marks

Language II – 30 marks

Mathematics and Science or Social Science – 60 marks

MAHA TET 2026 Admit Card: Exam Day Guidelines

Candidates must follow all instructions on the admit card. Mobile phones, smartwatches, calculators, and earphones are not allowed in the examination hall. Candidates who arrive after the gate closes will not be permitted to enter the examination centre.

The MAHA TET 2026 admit card is only available online, and candidates are advised to download and print it well in advance of the exam date to avoid last-minute issues.