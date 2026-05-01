 MAHA CET Objection Tracker 2026 Goes Live at mahacet.org; Check Dates, Fees, And How To Raise Objections
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MAHA CET Objection Tracker 2026 Goes Live at mahacet.org; Check Dates, Fees, And How To Raise Objections

MAH CET Objection Tracker 2026 is now live. Candidates can raise objections to answer keys via the official portal for courses like B.Ed, LLB, M.Ed and more. The window is open from May 1–5, depending on the course. A fee of ₹1000 per question applies; only online submissions are accepted.

Gauri DeekondaUpdated: Friday, May 01, 2026, 02:45 PM IST
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MAHA CET Objection Tracker 2026: The State Common Entrance Test Cell, Maharashtra, has activated the Objection Tracker for candidates who appeared in various CET examinations for the academic year 2026–27. Candidates can now log in to their respective portals to review their question papers, responses, and the official answer key and raise objections if required.

The objection facility is available for the following courses: M.Ed, M.P.Ed, B.Ed-M.Ed, B.P.Ed, LLB (3 years), and B.Ed.

MAHA CET Objection Tracker 2026: Important Dates

M.Ed, M.P.Ed, B.Ed-M.Ed, B.P.Ed & LLB (3 Years):
Starts: May 1, 2026
Ends: May 3, 2026

B.Ed:
Starts: May 3, 2026
Ends: May 5, 2026

MAHA CET Objection Tracker 2026: How to Raise Objections

Candidates must follow these steps:

Step 1: Go to the official website, mahacet.org.

Step 2: Log in to the candidate portal with your credentials.

Step 3: Access the question paper, recorded responses, and answer key.

Step 4: Choose the question you want to challenge.

Step 5: Submit your objection and supporting details.

MAHA CET Objection Tracker 2026: Application Fee.

₹1000 per question/objection (to be paid online)

MAHA CET Objection Tracker 2026: Important Instructions

Objections will be accepted only through the official login portal

Submissions via email or post will not be considered

Candidates are advised to carefully review their responses and submit objections within the given deadline. For further updates and details, visit the official website:mahacet.org

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