MAHA CET Objection Tracker 2026 Goes Live at mahacet.org; Check Dates, Fees, And How To Raise Objections

MAHA CET Objection Tracker 2026: The State Common Entrance Test Cell, Maharashtra, has activated the Objection Tracker for candidates who appeared in various CET examinations for the academic year 2026–27. Candidates can now log in to their respective portals to review their question papers, responses, and the official answer key and raise objections if required.

The objection facility is available for the following courses: M.Ed, M.P.Ed, B.Ed-M.Ed, B.P.Ed, LLB (3 years), and B.Ed.

ATTENTION CET CANDIDATES

Objection Tracker is LIVE! pic.twitter.com/clamMJI8es — STATE CET CELL, MUMBAI (@CETCELL) May 1, 2026

MAHA CET Objection Tracker 2026: Important Dates

M.Ed, M.P.Ed, B.Ed-M.Ed, B.P.Ed & LLB (3 Years):

Starts: May 1, 2026

Ends: May 3, 2026

B.Ed:

Starts: May 3, 2026

Ends: May 5, 2026

MAHA CET Objection Tracker 2026: How to Raise Objections

Candidates must follow these steps:

Step 1: Go to the official website, mahacet.org.

Step 2: Log in to the candidate portal with your credentials.

Step 3: Access the question paper, recorded responses, and answer key.

Step 4: Choose the question you want to challenge.

Step 5: Submit your objection and supporting details.

MAHA CET Objection Tracker 2026: Application Fee.

₹1000 per question/objection (to be paid online)

MAHA CET Objection Tracker 2026: Important Instructions

Objections will be accepted only through the official login portal

Submissions via email or post will not be considered