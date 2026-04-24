Maha CET Cell Reopens MBA–MMS CET 2026 Second Attempt Registration Today At cetcell.mahacet.org; Apply Now With Late Fee

MBA MMS CET 2026: The Maharashtra State Common Entrance Test Cell has opened a special registration window for the MBA–MMS CET 2026 Examination today, i.e., April 24, 2026.

The decision came after several students who missed the earlier deadline contacted the authorities via email, phone call, and in-person requests for another opportunity to apply.

In response to these requests, it has been decided to provide a special one-day window on April 24, 2026 for online registration and application form submission for the MBA/MMS CET 2026 second attempt. This facility has a late fee of ₹500/-.

The entrance exam is held for admission to postgraduate professional courses such as Master of Business Administration (MBA) and Master of Management Studies (MMS) for the academic year 2026-27.

MBA-MMS CET 2026: Registration reopened with a late fee.

According to the official notification, candidates who have not yet registered for the second attempt can do so today for a late fee of Rs 500. The CET Cell has clarified that this is the final opportunity for such candidates, and that no further extensions will be granted.

Students who have previously registered for both attempts do not need to reapply.

According to official data, 48,588 students have already registered for the second attempt at the MBA-MMS CET 2026. Following a decision by Higher and Technical Education Minister Chandrakant Patil, Maharashtra will now offer two attempts at the entrance exam for the first time this year. The second attempt at the exam is scheduled for May 9, 2026.

Key instructions for applicants

The CET Cell has released important guidelines for candidates applying during the extended window:

Candidates who have not previously registered may apply only during this one-day extension.

There will be no correction facility available after submitting the application form.

Before submitting their final application, applicants must ensure that all details are correct.

Creating an APAAR ID via DigiLocker is recommended but not required.

Official website

The State Common Entrance Test Cell's official website, mahacet.org, provides candidates with access to the application form, schedule, and information brochure. The CET Cell has urged eligible students to take advantage of this final opportunity and register by today's deadline.