Maha CET Cell Releases MAH BHMCT/BBA/BCA/BMS/BBM Admit Card; Here's How To Download Hall Ticket

MAH BBA CET Admit Card 2026: The State Common Entrance Test Cell Maharashtra, has released the MAH BBA CET 2026 admit card on its official website. Candidates who have successfully registered for the examination can now download their hall tickets by logging in with their User ID and Password at the Maharashtra CET Cell portal, such as cetcell.mahacet.org.
The admit card is a mandatory document that must be carried to the examination center. Candidates are also advised to carry a printed copy of the city intimation slip along with the hall ticket.
The MAH BBA CET 2026 examination is scheduled to be conducted on April 28, 29, and 30, 2026, in Computer-Based Test (CBT) mode across various centers.
Direct Link To Access Admit Card
MAH BBA CET 2026 Admit Card: How to Download
Candidates can follow the steps below to download their MAH BBA CET 2026 admit card:
Step 1: Visit the official website of the Maharashtra State CET Cell
Step 2: Click on the “MAH BBA CET Hall Ticket 2026” link
Step 3: Enter your Application Number or Roll Number and Password
Step 4: Fill in the security pin displayed on the screen
Step 5: Click on the login button
Step 6: Your MAH BBA CET admit card will appear on the screen
Step 7: Download and take a printout for future reference
MAH BBA CET 2026 Admit Card: Direct Link to Download MAH BBA CET Admit Card 2026
Candidates can access their hall ticket directly using the link below:
Direct Link To Access Admit Card
MAH BBA CET 2026 Admit Card: Details Mentioned on MAH BBA CET Admit Card 2026
The following details will be printed on the hall ticket:
Candidate’s Name
Photograph
Roll Number
Reporting Time
Exam Centre Venue and Exam Date and Time
Gate Closing Time and Exam Day Guidelines
Space for Invigilator’s Signature
Space for Candidate’s Signature
Candidate’s Signature and Photograph
Candidates are advised to carefully check all the details mentioned on the admit card. In case of any discrepancy, they should immediately contact the concerned authorities.