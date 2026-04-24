Maha CET Cell Releases MAH BHMCT/BBA/BCA/BMS/BBM Admit Card; Here's How To Download Hall Ticket

MAH BBA CET Admit Card 2026: The State Common Entrance Test Cell Maharashtra, has released the MAH BBA CET 2026 admit card on its official website. Candidates who have successfully registered for the examination can now download their hall tickets by logging in with their User ID and Password at the Maharashtra CET Cell portal, such as cetcell.mahacet.org.

The admit card is a mandatory document that must be carried to the examination center. Candidates are also advised to carry a printed copy of the city intimation slip along with the hall ticket.

The MAH BBA CET 2026 examination is scheduled to be conducted on April 28, 29, and 30, 2026, in Computer-Based Test (CBT) mode across various centers.

Direct Link To Access Admit Card

CET Examination Notice- Admit Card Download



MAH BHMCT / BBA/BCA/BMS/BBM CET



Admit Card download facility

will be available from 24/04/2026 pic.twitter.com/6aC9s8smEv — STATE CET CELL, MUMBAI (@CETCELL) April 20, 2026

MAH BBA CET 2026 Admit Card: How to Download

Candidates can follow the steps below to download their MAH BBA CET 2026 admit card:

Step 1: Visit the official website of the Maharashtra State CET Cell

Step 2: Click on the “MAH BBA CET Hall Ticket 2026” link

Step 3: Enter your Application Number or Roll Number and Password

Step 4: Fill in the security pin displayed on the screen

Step 5: Click on the login button

Step 6: Your MAH BBA CET admit card will appear on the screen

Step 7: Download and take a printout for future reference

MAH BBA CET 2026 Admit Card: Direct Link to Download MAH BBA CET Admit Card 2026

Candidates can access their hall ticket directly using the link below:

Direct Link To Access Admit Card

MAH BBA CET 2026 Admit Card: Details Mentioned on MAH BBA CET Admit Card 2026

The following details will be printed on the hall ticket:

Candidate’s Name

Photograph

Roll Number

Reporting Time

Exam Centre Venue and Exam Date and Time

Gate Closing Time and Exam Day Guidelines

Space for Invigilator’s Signature

Space for Candidate’s Signature

Candidate’s Signature and Photograph

Candidates are advised to carefully check all the details mentioned on the admit card. In case of any discrepancy, they should immediately contact the concerned authorities.