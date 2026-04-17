Maha CET Cell Issues MHT CET PCB 2026 Hall Ticket; Here's How To Download

MHT CET 2026 PCB Hall Ticket: The State Common Entrance Test (CET) Cell, Maharashtra has released the final CET Cell hall ticket 2026 PCB. The website cetcell.mahacet.org now has an updated link to download the MHT CET 2026 hall ticket PCB.

Students must use their registered email address and password to access the candidate portal in order to obtain their hall pass. Candidates can verify their exam center address using the CET Cell Hall Ticket 2026 PCB.

Direct link to download admit card

MHT CET 2026 PCB Hall Ticket: Steps to download admit card

The steps to obtain the 2026 MHT CET admit card are listed below:

Step 1: Click the link to download the MHT CET 2026 admit card.

Step 2: The 2026 MHT CET candidate login will appear.

Step 3: Use the password and email address you registered.

Step 4: Press the "Submit" button.

Step 5: The screen will show your hall pass.

Step 6: Download it, then print it out.

Direct Link to download hall ticket

MHT CET 2026 PCB Hall Ticket: Details mentioned on admit card

The candidate's name

Name of parents

Roll number and application number for MHT CET 2026

Language used in question papers

Participants chose

Birthdate

Disability type (if any)

Details of the test center

Exam timetable

Items to bring with your admit card to the test

Important guidelines

MHT CET 2026 PCB Hall Ticket: Important instructions for candidates

Candidates must carry their admit card to the exam centre

A valid photo ID proof is also mandatory along with the admit card

Entry to the exam hall will not be allowed without the hall ticket

Verify all details on the admit card in advance

Report any discrepancies to authorities immediately

Follow all instructions mentioned on the admit card for a smooth exam process