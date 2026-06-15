Maha CET Cell Declares MHT CET 2026 PCM 1st Attempt Result At cetcell.mahacet.org; Download Scorecard Using Email ID And Password

MHT CET 2026 PCM 1st Attempt Result: The Maharashtra State Common Entrance Test (CET) Cell has declared the MHT CET 2026 PCM 1st Attempt Result on its official website. Candidates who appeared for the Physics, Chemistry and Mathematics (PCM) examination can now access and download their scorecards by logging in through the official portal, cetcell.mahacet.org.

Students will be required to enter their registered email ID and password to view and download the MHT CET 2026 PCM scorecard.

Direct Link To Check Result

The MHT CET 2026 PCM 1st Attempt examination was conducted in computer-based mode from April 11 to April 21, 2026 for admission to undergraduate programmes in engineering, technology, planning and integrated postgraduate courses offered by participating institutes across Maharashtra.

As the examination was held in multiple sessions, the CET Cell has prepared the results using the percentile-based normalisation method to ensure fairness among candidates appearing in different shifts.

MHT CET 2026 PCM 1st Attempt Result: How to Download MHT CET 2026 PCM Scorecard

Candidates can follow these steps to download their MHT CET 2026 PCM 1st Attempt result:

Step 1: Visit the official website at cetcell.mahacet.org

Step 2: Click on the MHT CET 2026 Result link available on the homepage.

Step 3: Enter the registered email ID and password.

Step 4: Click on the Submit button.

Step 5: The MHT CET 2026 PCM scorecard will appear on the screen.

Step 6: Check the details and download the scorecard for future reference.

MHT CET 2026 PCM 1st Attempt Result: Counselling Details

Following the declaration of results, the Maharashtra CET Cell is expected to release the Centralised Admission Process (CAP) counselling schedule for engineering, pharmacy, and agriculture courses shortly.

The admission authority will conduct counselling through four CAP rounds. Candidates seeking admission to participating colleges will be required to register and participate in the counselling process.

To assist students during admissions, the Maharashtra government has proposed setting up 40 facilitation centres across 36 districts to provide guidance and support throughout the CAP process.

MHT CET 2026 PCM 1st Attempt Result: Percentile Calculation

The CET Cell has clarified that the MHT CET 2026 percentile score has been calculated based on the raw marks obtained by candidates in their respective examination sessions. The percentile method is used to maintain parity across different shifts of the examination conducted over multiple days.

Candidates are advised to keep their scorecards safe, as they will be required during the counselling and admission process.