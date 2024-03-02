MAH Nursing CET 2024 Registration Deadline Extended Till March 15

Pixabay (Representative Image)

The State Common Entrance Test Cell in Maharashtra has announced an extension for the registration deadline of the MAH Nursing CET 2024. Here are the key details:

New Deadline:

Candidates can now submit their applications until March 15, 2024.

The previous deadline was February 29.

Candidates are required to fill out the application form available on the official website, cetcell.mahacet.org. The decision to extend the deadline came in response to requests from candidates and parents for more time to register, ensuring candidates' academic interests are met.

Application Fees:

Open and EWS categories: Rs 1,000.

SC, ST, and OBC categories: Rs 800.

Eligibility Criteria:

Candidates must have passed the Higher Secondary Certificate or equivalent exam from a Maharashtra-based institution.

No maximum or upper age limit for admission to various nursing programs.

Previously, the maximum age for applicants was 35 years, extended to 40 years for candidates with disabilities.

MAH NURSING CET 2024: HOW TO APPLY

Go to MAHACET’s official website, mahacet.org.

Click on the MAH Nursing CET 2024 registration link on the home page.

Register yourself on the new page that appears.

Once registered, log in to your account.

Complete the application form and pay the required fees.

Click submit and download the page.

Retain a hard copy of the application for future reference.

The MAH Nursing CET exam is scheduled for May 7, 2024. Additionally, the registration deadlines for MHT CET and MAH AAC CET have also been extended.