MAH-MHT CET PCB 2026 Answer Key Released; Candidates Can Raise Objections From Today Till May 15

MAH-MHT CET 2026 Objection: The State Common Entrance Test Cell, Maharashtra, has released a public notice regarding the MAH-MHT CET 2026 (PCB Group) First Attempt, announcing the schedule for candidates to raise grievances and objections against the question paper and answer key. Candidates can raise objections from today on the official website of Maharashtra CET Cell.

Direct Link To Check Notice

MAH-MHT CET 2026: Objection and Grievance Schedule

As per the official notice, candidates will be able to view the question papers, responses, and answer keys and submit objections from May 13, 2026, to May 15, 2026

MAH MHT CET 2026: How to Check the MHT CET Answer Key?

Step 1: Go to the official website, cetcell.mahacet.org.

Step 2: Click on the candidate login.

Step 3: Log in using your registered email ID and password.

Step 4: The MHT CET answer key, response sheet, and question paper will be displayed on screen.

MAH-MHT CET 2026: How to Raise Objections

Candidates who find an error in the exam questions can submit their objections via their login portal within the time frame specified. Each objection must be submitted individually according to the official procedure.

MAH-MHT CET 2026: Objection Fee

A fee of ₹1,000 per objection is required. When submitting a grievance, payment must be made online through the candidate portal.

MAH-MHT CET 2026: Tracking Facility

The CET Cell has also added a "Objection Tracking" feature to the candidate login portal. Students can check the status of their submitted grievances in the "Grievance/Objection Tracking" section. Candidates should strictly adhere to the deadline and guidelines to ensure that their objections are considered for review.