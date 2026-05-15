MAH MHT CET PCB 2026 Answer Key; Last Day To Raise Objections At cetcell.mahacet.org

MAH-MHT CET 2026 Objection: The State Common Entrance Test Cell, Maharashtra, has released the MAH MHT CET 2026 PCB answer key, response sheet, and question paper for the first attempt. Candidates who appeared for the Physics, Chemistry, and Biology (PCB) group exam can now review their responses and raise objections, if any, through the official website, cetcell.mahacet.org .

The objection window was opened from May 13, 2026, and the last date to raise objections is today, May 15, 2026.

Direct Link To Raise Objections

MAH-MHT CET 2026 Objection: Schedule

According to the official notice, candidates can:

View the question paper

Check their recorded responses

Access the provisional answer key

Submit objections or grievances online

The objection facility will remain available until May 15, 2026. Candidates are advised to submit their challenges within the deadline, as no requests will be accepted after the window closes.

MAH-MHT CET 2026 Objection: How to Check MAH MHT CET 2026 Answer Key

Candidates can follow these steps to access the answer key:

Step 1: Visit the official website at cetcell.mahacet.org.

Step 2: Click on the candidate login link.

Step 3: Enter your registered email ID and password.

Step 4: View the answer key, response sheet, and question paper.

MAH-MHT CET 2026 Objection: How to Raise Objections

If candidates find any discrepancy in the question paper or answer key, they can submit objections through their login portal. Each objection must be filed separately following the instructions provided by the CET Cell.

MAH-MHT CET 2026 Objection: Objection Fee

Candidates must pay a fee of ₹1,000 per objection. The fee is to be paid online through the candidate portal at the time of submission.

MAH-MHT CET 2026 Objection: Objection Tracking Facility

The Maharashtra CET Cell has also introduced an Objection Tracking feature. Candidates can check the status of their submitted grievances by visiting the “Grievance/Objection Tracking” section in their login dashboard.

Candidates should ensure they complete the objection process before the deadline to have their concerns considered during the review process.