MAH MHT CET 2026 PCM Objection Window Closes Tomorrow; Raise Challenges At cetcell.mahacet.org

MAH MHT CET 2026 PCM First Attempt Answer Key Objection: The State Common Entrance Test Cell, Maharashtra, has opened the objection window for candidates who appeared for the first attempt of the MAH MHT CET 2026 for the Physics, Chemistry, and Mathematics (PCM) group. Candidates who wish to challenge questions in the provisional answer key can submit objections through the official website.

The objection window opened on May 20, 2026, and will close on May 22, 2026. Candidates can raise objections to questions they find incorrect, ambiguous, or improperly evaluated by logging in to their candidate portal.

To submit objections, candidates must pay a non-refundable fee of ₹1,000 per question challenged. According to the CET Cell, the fee has been introduced to discourage speculative objections and ensure only genuine grievances are submitted.

The CET Cell has also introduced an objection tracking facility to improve transparency in the process. Through this feature, candidates can track the status of their submitted objections in real time from their login dashboard.

Direct Link To Raise Objections

Direct Link To Check Notification

MAH MHT CET 2026 PCM First Attempt Answer Key Objection: Important Dates

PCM First Attempt Objection Window Opens: May 20, 2026

Last Date to Raise Objections: May 22, 2026

Objection Fee: ₹1,000 per objection

MAH MHT CET 2026 PCM First Attempt Answer Key Objection: How To Raise MAH MHT CET 2026 PCM Objections

Candidates can follow these steps to submit objections:

Step 1: Visit the official website at cetcell.mahacet.org

Step 2: Click on the candidate login portal.

Step 3: Enter your registered email ID and password.

Step 4: Select the question you wish to challenge.

Step 5: Upload supporting documents, if required.

Step 6: Pay the objection fee of ₹1,000 per question.

Step 7: Submit the objection and save the confirmation page for future reference.

MAH MHT CET 2026 PCM First Attempt Answer Key Objection: Candidate Statistics

According to the CET Cell:

PCM Group's first attempt: 4.54 lakh candidates appeared

PCB Group first attempt: 2.64 lakh candidates appeared

PCB Group second attempt: 95,634 candidates appeared

PCM Group's second attempt: currently underway