MAH-MHT CET 2026 PCM Group Second Attempt Objection Window Opens From Tomorrow; Raise Objections Until May 28

MAH-MHT CET 2026 PCM Group Second Attempt: The State Common Entrance Test Cell, Maharashtra, has released the schedule for displaying question papers, candidate responses, and answer keys for the PCM Group Second Attempt of MAH-MHT CET 2026. Candidates who appeared for the examination will be able to access these details and submit objections from May 28 to May 30, 2026.

According to the official notice, candidates can review the question paper, their recorded responses, and the provisional answer key through the candidate login portal. Those who find discrepancies in any question or answer key can raise objections online within the given timeline.

Direct Link To Raise Objections

Direct Link To Check Notifications

MAH-MHT CET 2026 PCM Group Second Attempt: Objection Fee Details

Candidates wishing to challenge any question or answer key must pay a non-refundable fee of ₹1,000 per objection through the candidate portal. Objections submitted without the prescribed fee will not be considered.

MAH-MHT CET 2026 PCM Group Second Attempt: Important Details

Display of Question Papers, Candidate Responses, and Answer Keys: May 28 to May 30, 2026

Submission of Grievances/Objections: May 28 to May 30, 2026

Mode of Objection Submission: Online through the candidate login portal

Objection Fee: ₹1,000 per objection

Last Date to Raise Objections: May 30, 2026

Supporting Documents: Candidates should upload relevant proof while submitting objections, if required.

MAH-MHT CET 2026 PCM Group Second Attempt: How to Raise Objections?

Candidates can submit their grievances or objections by following these steps:

Step 1: Visit the official MAH-MHT CET candidate login portal.

Step 2: Log in using the required credentials.

Step 3: Click on the "Objection Tracking" option available in the dashboard.

Step 4: Select the question or answer key to be challenged.

Step 5: Upload supporting documents, if required.

Step 6: Pay the objection fee of ₹1,000 per question.

Step 7: Submit the objection and save the confirmation page for future reference.

MAH-MHT CET 2026 PCM Group Second Attempt: Important Instructions for Candidates

Objections can only be submitted through the candidate login portal.

The objection submission facility will remain available only from May 28 to May 30, 2026.

Candidates must provide valid justification and supporting evidence while raising objections.

The "Grievances/Objections Tracking" facility is available under the "Objection Tracking" section of the candidate portal.

No objections will be accepted after the deadline.

After reviewing all challenges, the CET Cell will release the final answer key and prepare the MAH-MHT CET 2026 results accordingly.