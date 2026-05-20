MAH MHT CET 2026 PCM First Attempt Objection Window Opens At cetcell.mahacet.org; Raise Challenges Till May 22

MAH MHT CET 2026 PCM First Attempt Answer Key Objection: The State Common Entrance Test (CET) Cell, Maharashtra, has opened the objection window for candidates who appeared in the first attempt of the MAH MHT CET 2026 for the Physics, Chemistry, and Mathematics (PCM) group. Candidates can submit objections against questions they believe are incorrect, ambiguous, or improperly evaluated through the official website at cetcell.mahacet.org.

The objection submission facility will remain available from May 20 to May 22, 2026. To object, candidates must log in to their candidate portal and pay a non-refundable fee of ₹1,000 per question. The CET Cell stated that the fee is intended to discourage speculative objections and ensure that only genuine challenges are submitted.

To improve transparency, the CET Cell has also introduced an objection tracking feature within the candidate login. Using this feature, students can monitor the status of their submitted grievances in real time.

Direct Link To Raise Objections

Direct Link To Check Notification

MAH MHT CET 2026 PCM First Attempt Answer Key Objection: Important Dates

PCM First Attempt Objection Window Opens: May 20, 2026

Last Date to Raise Objections: May 22, 2026

Objection Fee: ₹1,000 per objection

MAH MHT CET 2026 PCM First Attempt Answer Key Objection: How to Raise MAH MHT CET 2026 PCM Objections

Candidates can follow these steps to submit objections:

Step 1: Visit the official website at cetcell.mahacet.org.

Step 2: Click on the candidate login portal.

Step 3: Enter your registered email ID and password.

Step 4: Select the question you wish to challenge.

Step 5: Upload supporting documents, if required.

Step 6: Pay the objection fee of ₹1,000 per question.

Step 7: Submit the objection and save the confirmation page for future reference.

MAH MHT CET 2026 PCM First Attempt Answer Key Objection: MAH MHT CET 2026 Candidate Statistics

According to the CET Cell:

PCM Group First Attempt: 4.54 lakh candidates appeared.

PCB Group First Attempt: 2.64 lakh candidates appeared.

PCB Group Second Attempt: 95,634 candidates appeared.

PCM Group Second Attempt: Currently underway.