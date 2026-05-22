MAH MHT CET 2026 PCM First Attempt Objection Window Closes Today; Raise Objections Now At cetcell.mahacet.org

MAH MHT CET 2026 PCM First Attempt Answer Key Objection: The State Common Entrance Test Cell, Maharashtra, will close the objection window for the MAH MHT CET 2026 PCM first attempt answer key today, May 22, 2026. Candidates who appeared for the Physics, Chemistry, and Mathematics (PCM) group examination and wish to challenge any question or answer in the provisional answer key can submit objections through the official website.

The objection facility was opened on May 20, 2026, and candidates can raise challenges by logging in to their candidate portal at cetcell.mahacet.org until today. Candidates must pay a non-refundable fee of ₹1,000 per question challenged.

According to the CET Cell, the objection fee has been introduced to discourage speculative challenges and ensure that only genuine objections are submitted. Candidates can also use the objection-tracking facility on the portal to monitor the status of their submitted grievances in real time.

Direct Link To Raise Objections

Direct Link To Check Notification

MAH MHT CET 2026 PCM Objection Window: Important Dates

PCM First Attempt Objection Window Opens: May 20, 2026

Last Date to Raise Objections: May 22, 2026

Objection Fee: ₹1,000 per objection

MAH MHT CET 2026 PCM Objection Window: How To Raise MAH MHT CET 2026 PCM Objections

Candidates can follow these steps to submit objections:

Step 1: Visit the official website at cetcell.mahacet.org

Step 2: Click on the candidate login portal.

Step 3: Enter your registered email ID and password.

Step 4: Select the question you wish to challenge.

Step 5: Upload supporting documents, if required.

Step 6: Pay the objection fee of ₹1,000 per question.

Step 7: Submit the objection and save the confirmation page for future reference.

MAH MHT CET 2026 PCM Objection Window: Candidate Statistics

According to the CET Cell:

PCM Group's first attempt: 4.54 lakh candidates appeared

PCB Group first attempt: 2.64 lakh candidates appeared