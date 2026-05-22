MAH-MHT CET 2026: Maharashtra CET Cell Releases Revised PCB Group First Attempt Answer Key After Validating Two Objections; Check Details Here

MAH-MHT CET 2026 PCB Group First Attempt: The State Common Entrance Test Cell (CET), Maharashtra, has released the final objection redressal report for the MAH-MHT-CET 2026 Physics, Chemistry, and Biology (PCB) group first attempt. After reviewing the objections raised by candidates, the CET Cell accepted objections against two unique questions and updated the official answer key accordingly. Candidates can check the revised answers on the official website at cetcell.mahacet.org .

The MAH-MHT-CET 2026 PCB first attempt examination was conducted in computer-based mode across 11 sessions from April 21 to April 26, 2026. Earlier, the CET Cell had activated an online objection tracker on May 11, allowing candidates to review response sheets and raise objections against discrepancies in the provisional answer key and question papers.

According to the official notification issued by the Maharashtra State CET Cell Commissioner, a total of two unique objections were submitted by candidates. Following an expert review by subject specialists, both objections were found technically valid, leading to modifications in the answer key.

Direct Link To Check Notification

MAH-MHT CET 2026 PCB Group First Attempt: What Are The Changes?

The revised answer key changes are as follows:

Chemistry (April 21 Morning Shift): An error was identified in the English medium question paper under Question ID 206802. The objection was accepted, and the official answer key has been updated.

Biology (April 25 Morning Shift): A valid objection was identified for the English medium section under Question ID 208473. The revised answer key now reflects the updated response.

MAH-MHT CET 2026 PCB Group First Attempt: How To Download

Candidates can follow the steps below to access and download the MHT CET 2026 PCB final answer key:

Step 1: Visit the official website at cetcell.mahacet.org/

Step 2: Click on the link for the “MHT CET 2026 PCB Final Answer Key."

Step 3: Log in using the registered email ID and password

Step 4: The final answer key will be displayed on the screen

Step 5: Download and keep a copy saved for future use

MHT CET PCB Group 2026: Female Students Record Higher Turnout In First Attempt

The Maharashtra State CET Cell conducted the MHT CET 2026 examination for the Physics, Chemistry, and Biology (PCB) group first attempt from April 21 to April 26, 2026. The entrance examination was held for admissions to pharmacy and agriculture programmes across the state. According to official data, a total of 2,84,063 candidates appeared for the PCB group examination, with female students recording a higher participation rate than male candidates.

The computer-based examination was conducted in two shifts each day. The morning session was held from 9 am to 12 noon, while the afternoon session took place from 2 pm to 5 pm.