MAH MHMCT CET, M.Ed, M.P.Ed Admit Card 2026 Declared At cetcell.mahacet.org; Check The Direct Link To Download Here

MAH MHMCT CET Admit Card 2026: The Maharashtra State Common Entrance Cell's MAH MHMCT CET Admit Card 2026 has been made available on the official website cetcell.mahacet.org . Admit cards for M.Ed. and M.P.Ed. have been released in addition to the MAH MHMCT CET Admit Card 2026.

Candidates who have successfully registered for the MAH MHMCT CET exam 2026 can now download their admit card.

Candidates must log in using their registration number and password or date of birth to download their MAH MHMCT CET 2026 admit card. This hall ticket is a mandatory document, and no candidate will be allowed to enter the examination hall without it.

MAH MHMCT CET Admit Card 2026: How to Download MAH MHMCT CET Admit Card

Candidates can follow these simple steps to download their admit card:

Visit cetcell.mahacet.org, the official website.

Click the "MAH MHMCT Admit Card 2026" link.

Enter your login information, such as your DOB, password, and registration or roll number.

Click on the "Submit" button.

The MAH MHMCT CET admit card will show up on the screen.

Make sure every detail is correct.

For the exam day, download and print a copy.

Direct Link To Check

MAH MHMCT CET Admit Card 2026: Important Details

Candidates are advised to check all details carefully and report any issues immediately.

Candidate’s Name

Exam Date

Exam Time

Exam Center

Exam Instructions