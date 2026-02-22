MAH MHMCT CET & MAH MCA CET 2026: Application Window Ends Tomorrow; Last Chance To Apply

MAH MHMCT CET And MAH MCA CET 2026: The State Common Entrance Test Cell of Maharashtra will close the registration window for MAH MHMCT CET 2026 and MAH MCA CET applications tomorrow, i.e., 23 February 2026. This was the last extension for online registration and the application form, according to a previous notification that extended the deadline from February 18.

In case candidates face any issues, they can reach out to the helpdesk numbers, such as 07969134401, 07969134402, and 18002090191. The Helpdesk Timings are 09:00 am to 06:00 pm (All Days except Public Holidays

MAH MHMCT CET And MAH MCA CET 2026: How To Apply?

Step 1: Go to mahacet.org, the Maharashtra CET Cell's official website.

Step 2: Under the "Postgraduate Courses" section, select the link for MAH MHMCT CET 2026 or MAH MCA CET 2026.

Step 3: To generate a login ID and password, choose "New Registration" and input the basic personal information.

Step 4: Enter the login credentials that were generated to log in.

Step 5: Carefully add your contact, academic, and personal information in the online application form.

Step 6: Upload scanned copies of the necessary docuements, including academic credentials (as listed in the brochure), a recent passport-size photo, and a signature.

Step 7: Use a debit card, credit card, UPI, or net banking to make the online application fee payment.

Step 8: Check all the information and send in the application.

Step 9: For future use, download and print the application form and confirmation page.

Direct Link To Apply Here



MAH MHMCT CET And MAH MCA CET 2026: Mandatory Requirements

Candidates need to have both an APAAR ID and an Aadhaar ID in order to register for the MAH MHMCT CET 2026 and MAH MCA CET 2026.

Students who have not yet created their APAAR ID are urged to do so through the DigiLocker portal before completing their registrations. Candidates should also update their Aadhar details, which include their name, address, phone number, date of birth, picture, father's name, and mobile number. It is crucial that applicants link their Aadhar card and mobile number.