MAH MCA CET 2026 Admit Card To Be OUT Today At cetcell.mahacet.org; Exam On March 30

MAH MCA CET 2026 Admit Card: The MAH MCA CET 2026 admit card is expected to be released today, March 26, by the State Common Entrance Test Cell (CET Cell), Maharashtra. Applicants who are waiting for the Master of Computer Applications (MCA) entrance exam hall pass to be released should anticipate the link going live on the official website.

The MAH MCA CET 2026 admit card will be accessible for download on the website cetcell.mahacet.org, per the approved timetable. To get their hall passes, candidates who have successfully enrolled for the entrance exam must enter their login information, which includes their application number, date of birth, and password.

MAH MCA CET 2026 Admit Card: Important dates

Admit Card Release: March 26, 2026 (Tentative)

Exam Date: March 30, 2026

Result Declaration: 1st week of April 2026

CAP (Counselling) Begins: June 2026

MAH MCA CET 2026 Admit Card: Steps to download admit card

Once the link is active, candidates can download their hall passes by following the detailed instructions below:

Step 1: Visit cetcell.mahacet.org, the official website of the State Common Entrance Test Cell, Maharashtra.

Step 2: Locate and click the "MAH-MCA-CET 2026 Admit Card" link on the homepage

Step 3: Then navigate to the "Hall Ticket" area of the candidate login portal.

Step 4: Enter your login information.

Step 5: To access the candidate dashboard, click the "Login" or "Submit" button.

Step 6: After the admit card shows on the screen, confirm the accuracy of all the information provided, including name, photo, signature, and exam location.

Step 7: Take two or three clean prints of the PDF file after downloading it for your records.

MAH MCA CET 2026 Admit Card: Exam pattern

The exam will consist of one paper

A total of 100 Multiple Choice Questions (MCQs) will be asked

The duration of the exam is 90 minutes

All questions will be objective-type (MCQs)