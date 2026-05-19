MAH MBA/MMS CET 2026 Second Attempt Answer Key Released; Objections Open Till May 21

MAH MBA/MMS CET 2026 Second Attempt Answer Key: The Maharashtra State CET Cell has released the question papers, candidate responses, and provisional answer keys for the MAH MBA/MMS CET 2026 Second Attempt. Candidates can raise objections to any question through their login portal from May 19 to May 21, 2026.

As per the official notification, candidates are required to pay a non-refundable fee of ₹1,000 per objection through the online candidate portal. The CET Cell has also enabled an "Objection Tracking" feature in the "Grievances/Objections Tracking" section of each candidate's login.

The State Common Entrance Test Cell, Maharashtra, said only objections submitted within the specified schedule and through the official portal will be considered.

The MAH MBA/MMS CET is conducted for admission to MBA and MMS programs offered by participating institutes across Maharashtra.

Direct Link To Check Notice

Direct Link To Raise Objections

MAH MBA/MMS CET 2026 Second Attempt Answer Key: Important Dates

Display of question papers, responses, and answer keys: May 19, 2026

Start date to raise objections: May 19, 2026

Last date to submit objections: May 21, 2026

MAH MBA/MMS CET 2026 Second Attempt Answer Key: How to download the MAH MBA CET answer key 2026?

The MAH MBA CET 2026 answer key for the second attempt will be available for download only through May 21. Check the process below to download it:

Step 1: Visit the official website at cetcell.mahacet.org.

Step 2: Click on candidate registration for AY Examination 2026-2027.

Step 3: Enter login credentials and navigate to the Objection Tracking tab.

Step 4: Click on the PG MBA/MMS option.

Step 5: Check the official answer key for the MAH MBA CET 2026.

MAH MBA/MMS CET 2026 Second Attempt Answer Key: How to Raise Objections

Step 1: Visit the official MAH CET candidate portal.

Step 2: Log in using your registered email ID and password.

Step 3: Click on the “Grievances/Objections Tracking” section.

Step 4: Select the question you want to challenge.

Step 5: Upload supporting documents, if required.

Step 6: Pay ₹1,000 online for each objection submitted.

Step 7: Submit the objection and save the acknowledgement receipt.

The State CET Cell will only consider objections submitted through the official portal within the timeframe specified.

MAH MBA/MMS CET 2026 Second Attempt Answer Key: Objection fee

According to the official notice released by Maharashtra CET Cell, candidates must pay a non-refundable fee of ₹1,000 per objection through the online candidate portal.

Objection Fee - Rs 1,000 per question