MAH MBA/MMS CET 2026 Second Attempt Answer Key Released: Objection Window Closes Tomorrow

MAH MBA/MMS CET 2026 Second Attempt: The Maharashtra State Common Entrance Test (CET) Cell has released the provisional answer key, question papers, and candidate response sheets for the MAH MBA/MMS CET 2026 Second Attempt. Candidates who appeared for the examination can access these documents through the official website, cetcell.mahacet.org.

The objection window, which opened on May 19, 2026, will close tomorrow, May 21, 2026. Candidates who find discrepancies in the provisional answer key can raise objections through their login portal by paying a non-refundable fee of ₹1,000 per question challenged.

According to the official notification, objections must be submitted only through the “Grievances/Objections Tracking” section available in the candidate login. The CET Cell has also enabled an “Objection Tracking” feature to help candidates monitor the status of their submissions.

MAH MBA/MMS CET 2026 Second Attempt: Important Dates

Answer key, response sheet, and question papers released: May 19, 2026

Objection window opens: May 19, 2026

Last date to raise objections: May 21, 2026

MAH MBA/MMS CET 2026 Second Attempt: How to Download the Answer Key

Step 1: Visit the official website, cetcell.mahacet.org.

Step 2: Click on the candidate registration link for AY 2026–27.

Step 3: Log in using your registered credentials.

Step 4: Navigate to the “Objection Tracking” tab.

Step 5: Select the PG MBA/MMS option to view the answer key.

MAH MBA/MMS CET 2026 Second Attempt: How to Raise Objections

Step 1: Log in to the MAH CET candidate portal.

Step 2: Click on “Grievances/Objections Tracking.”

Step 3: Select the question you wish to challenge.

Step 4: Upload supporting documents, if required.

Step 5: Pay ₹1,000 per objection online.

Step 6: Submit the objection and save the acknowledgement receipt.

MAH MBA/MMS CET 2026 Second Attempt: Objection Fee

₹1,000 per question (non-refundable)

The MAH MBA/MMS CET is conducted for admission to MBA and MMS programmes offered by participating institutes across Maharashtra. Only objections submitted within the stipulated timeline and through the official portal will be considered by the CET Cell.