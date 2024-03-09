MAH MBA CET 2024: Maharashtra CET MBA Shift 1 Begins; Check Guidelines

MAH MBA Admission 2024 | MAH CET Cell

The MAH MBA CET 2024 exam, designed for admission to MBA programs in state colleges, is scheduled for March 9, 10, and 11 this year. The State Common Entrance Test Cell, Maharashtra, will oversee the administration of the MHT Common Entrance Test (MAH MBA CET) 2024 on these dates.

Originally planned for March 9 and 10, the exam dates were rescheduled due to increased registration. Held annually, this exam is a gateway for aspiring MBA students in state colleges. According to the official timetable, the MBA exam will occur in two sessions across 48 locations in Maharashtra.

In February, the Common Entrance Test Cell issued hall tickets for MAH MBA CET 2024. Candidates can download them from cetcell.mahacet.org by logging in with their registered email address and password.

Here are some guidelines for MAH MBA CET 2024:

- Confirm your exam date and slot in advance and aim to reach the test center by the specified reporting time.

- The reporting time will be mentioned on your admission card, so ensure punctual arrival.

- Follow the instructions provided by the test administrator.

- Bring a printed copy of your MAH CET hall ticket along with a valid photo ID for verification.

- Acceptable forms of ID include a PAN card, passport, permanent driver’s license, or voter’s card (Ration cards and learner’s licenses are not valid).

- Prohibited items include calculators, books, notebooks, written notes, cell phones (with or without cameras), or any other electronic device. Plain sheets will be provided for rough work.

- Bring a ballpoint pen.

- Persons with disabilities (PWD) are advised to contact the test center administrator at least thirty minutes before the exam.

- Upon leaving the examination hall, return the rough sheet used for calculations as candidates are not permitted to take anything from the test hall.