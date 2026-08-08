MAH LLB CAP 2026: Round 1 Option Form Deadline Extended Till August 11 For 3-Year, 5-Year Courses; 98 New Colleges Added

MAH LLB CAP 2026: Candidates participating in the MAH LLB Centralised Admission Process (CAP) 2026-27 have been given two more days to submit their Round 1 Option Form. The Maharashtra State Common Entrance Test (CET) Cell has extended the deadline for both 3-year and 5-year LLB courses from August 9 to August 11, 2026.

The extension comes as several law colleges in Maharashtra are still completing the process of obtaining approval from the Bar Council of India (BCI) and affiliation from their respective universities.

According to the CET Cell, new colleges that receive the required statutory approvals are being added to the list of institutions available to candidates while they fill their preferences for CAP Round 1.

MAH LLB CAP 2026: Important details

Earlier deadline: August 9, 2026

Revised deadline: August 11, 2026

MAH LLB CAP 2026: Why has the deadline been extended?

The CET Cell said some colleges are currently in the process of securing the approvals and affiliations required to participate in the admission process.

As these approvals are being granted, eligible colleges are being added to the pool from which candidates can select their preferred institutions.

The extension is intended to give students access to a wider range of choices before they submit their Round 1 preferences.

98 law colleges added to the CAP pool

The extension gives students additional time to consider the growing list of colleges available under the CAP process.

For the three-year LLB course, the number of colleges has increased from 93 on August 5 to 146 colleges currently available for selection.

That means 53 colleges have been added to the three-year LLB pool since August 5.

The five-year LLB course has also seen a substantial increase. The number of available colleges has risen from 56 to 101, with 45 new colleges added during the same period.

Overall, 98 colleges have been added across the three-year and five-year LLB admission processes.

Current college options

LLB 3-year course: 146 colleges

LLB 5-year course: 101 colleges

Total colleges across both courses: 247

New colleges added since August 5: 98

The CET Cell has indicated that more law colleges could be added to the list as they receive the required approvals.

MAH LLB CAP 2026: What should candidates do now?

Candidate(s) who have not submitted their Round 1 Option Form can utilise this extra time to go through the list of the participating colleges and arrange their preferences accordingly.

Even those candidates who have begun the process of filling out their option-form can go through the list of newly approved colleges, if any, before arranging their preferences.

MAH LLB CAP 2026: Process of application

Step 1: Log on to the MAH LLB CAP online admission system.

Step 2: Verify the list of the newly approved colleges.

Step 3: Check the options available for the 3-year/5-year LLB programme.

Step 4: Arrange your preferences.

Step 5: Submit your Round 1 Option Form within the revised deadline.

Step 6: Keep a copy of your submitted form.

MAH LLB CAP 2026: New colleges may give students more choices

The CET Cell's decision is aimed at ensuring that candidates are not forced to finalise their preferences while the list of eligible colleges is still changing.

Since the approval and university affiliation process is continuing, more eligible institutions may become available for selection during the extended option-form period.

The CET Cell has advised all candidates, participating law colleges and other stakeholders to take note of the revised deadline.