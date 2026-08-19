MAH CET CAP Round 2026: CET Cell Has Released Vacant Seat List For Round 3; Confirm Participation By August 21

Maharashtra CET Cell | File Photo

MAH CET CAP Round 3 2026: The Maharashtra State Common Entrance Test Cell has released the vacant seat list for the third round of the MAH CET CAP 2026 counselling process. Candidates who did not secure their preferred college in Round 2 can participate in Round 3 by submitting the confirmation of option form between August 19 and August 21, 2026.

The MAH CET CAP Round 3 seat allotment result will be announced on August 24, 2026. Candidates who are allotted seats will have to accept the offer online and report to the allotted institute on the following day to complete the admission process.

Candidates who want to participate in the next round instead of freezing their Round 3 seat can select the ‘betterment’ option. The seat will remain provisionally frozen while they wait for the Round 4 allotment. The seat acceptance fee is ₹1,000.

MAH CET CAP 2026 Round 3 Important Dates

Option form confirmation: August 19 to August 21, 2026

Round 3 seat allotment: August 24, 2026

Seat acceptance fee: ₹1,000

MAH CET CAP Round 3 2026: How To Check Vacant Seats

Candidates can check the vacant seat list and access the CAP portal by following these steps:

Step 1: Visit the official Maharashtra CET Cell website.

Step 2: Open the MBA/MMS section under the CAP 2026-27 portal.

Step 3: Log in using the application ID and password.

Step 4: Check the Round 3 vacant seat list.

Step 5: Based on the available seats, complete the confirmation of the option form within the specified dates.

MAH CET CAP 2026 Counselling

The MAH CET CAP 2026 counselling process for MBA/MMS admissions is being conducted in four rounds. The first and second rounds have already been completed.

Candidates who have not received a preferred seat can use the vacant seat list to assess the available options before participating in Round 3.The MAH CET CAP cut-offs are released following the respective seat allotment rounds. The Round 2 MBA/MMS cut-offs are awaited.

Candidates are advised to regularly check the official Maharashtra CET Cell portal for updates regarding seat allotment, option confirmation, reporting and subsequent counselling rounds.