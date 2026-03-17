MAH CET 2026 Registration Window Ends Tomorrow For BHMCT, BCA, And BBA Courses; Check Steps To Apply

MAH CET 2026 Registration: The Maharashtra CET Cell will be closing the registration window for the MAH BHMCT/BCA/BBA/BBM/BMS CET 2026 tomorrow, i.e., March 17, 2026. Candidates will have to complete Aadhaar authentication, generate an APAAR ID, and, in the case of PwD candidates, submit a UDID or Disability Certificate.
MAH CET 2026 Registration: Important Dates
The important dates for the MAH BHMCT/BCA/BBA/BBM/BMS CET 2026 can be checked below by the candidates:
Online registration start date: 14 January 2026
Original last date to apply: 4 March 2026
Extension period: 5 March 2026 to 18 March 2026
Tentative exam dates: 28 April 2026 to 30 April 2026
MAH CET 2026 Registration: How To Apply
Candidates can check out steps below to register for the MAH CET 2026 Registration:
Step 1: Go to the official website of MHT CET at cetcell.mahacet.org.
Step 2: Locate the CET Application link mentioned on the homepage.
Step 3: Enter the login details required for registration.
Step 4: Next, Go to DigiLocker and verify the APAAR and Aadhaar IDs.
Step 5: Next, complete the MHT CET application form by adding the password and email address
Step 6: Next, select the dates and exam cities and upload the documents required for the application.
Step 7: Save and print the application form for future use.