MAH CET 2026 Registration Window Ends Tomorrow For BHMCT, BCA, And BBA Courses; Check Steps To Apply

MAH CET 2026 Registration: The Maharashtra CET Cell will be closing the registration window for the MAH BHMCT/BCA/BBA/BBM/BMS CET 2026 tomorrow, i.e., March 17, 2026. Candidates will have to complete Aadhaar authentication, generate an APAAR ID, and, in the case of PwD candidates, submit a UDID or Disability Certificate.

MAH CET 2026 Registration: Important Dates

The important dates for the MAH BHMCT/BCA/BBA/BBM/BMS CET 2026 can be checked below by the candidates:

Online registration start date: 14 January 2026

Original last date to apply: 4 March 2026

Extension period: 5 March 2026 to 18 March 2026

Tentative exam dates: 28 April 2026 to 30 April 2026

MAH CET 2026 Registration: How To Apply

Candidates can check out steps below to register for the MAH CET 2026 Registration:

Step 1: Go to the official website of MHT CET at cetcell.mahacet.org.

Step 2: Locate the CET Application link mentioned on the homepage.

Step 3: Enter the login details required for registration.

Step 4: Next, Go to DigiLocker and verify the APAAR and Aadhaar IDs.

Step 5: Next, complete the MHT CET application form by adding the password and email address

Step 6: Next, select the dates and exam cities and upload the documents required for the application.

Step 7: Save and print the application form for future use.